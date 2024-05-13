Google AI and Harvard researchers release detailed images of the human brain using 3D mapping





Google and Harvard researchers generate human brain images

Researchers at Google and Harvard University recently published a detailed set of images of the human brain and its neural networks using AI and 3D mapping. The research has been underway for 10 years, led by Google Research's Connectomics research team in collaboration with Harvard University's Jeff Lichtman and others. A large dataset was collected by researchers at Harvard University using donated brain samples taken during surgery from women with epilepsy. Jeff Lichtman and his team collected high-resolution images of over 5,000 of his slices of tissue using a multibeam scanning electron microscope.

This process alone took 326 days. This is where Google's research team and its AI and 3D mapping stepped in. They stitched together the image data to generate a 3D structure showing details of each cell. By combining brain imaging with AI-based image processing and analysis, researchers at Google and Harvard University were able to map nearly every cell and every connection in nearly every human brain tissue provided. They were able to reconstruct it from a small amount of tissue that was half its size. studied rice and created images that will help researchers understand neurological diseases and learn more about how the brain works.

Axonal whorl | Photo Axonal whorl Image courtesy of Google Research & Lichtman Lab (Harvard University) | Rendering by Daniel Berger

Deeply realize neural networks using AI and 3D mapping

Neural network images created using AI and 3D mapping could become the largest dataset ever created of human brain structure. Google researchers say they already need more than 1 million gigabytes, or 1.4 petabytes, of data to describe this small portion of the donated human brain. The samples used for the high-resolution photographs were taken from a part of the cortex called the anterior temporal lobe, which consists of six layers. Researchers at Google and Harvard University added colors to neurons according to their size and type, making the layers more visible and easier to identify for study.

Researchers at Harvard University and Google used small tissue samples, about 1 cubic millimeter in size, and found several numbers of cells and connections. It contains about 50,000 cells, the basic building blocks of the nervous system, and the brain has about 150 million synapses, or points where signals are transmitted between neurons. There were nerve cells. Some pairs of neurons in the sample were found to be very strongly connected to each other, in some cases by as many as 50 synapses. Researchers are currently unsure why these connections are so strong and are continuing to investigate.

One cubic millimeter of tissue sample contained approximately 50,000 cells and approximately 150 million synapses

Researchers discover in the human brain

Researchers at Google and Harvard University had some surprises in store, as shown in the published study results. Through the use of AI and 3D mapping, it is now possible to see the development of “axonal whorls.” For context, axons are like long wires that extend from neurons and carry signals from the cell body, and they play an important role in transmitting information throughout the nervous system. The researchers found that some of the tissue samples were looped or coiled rather than stretched. These structures are not common and were even found in a few instances within our sample.

In some cases, these axonal whorls were observed to exist on the surface of different cell types. Researchers do not yet know the exact function or purpose of these axonal whorls, and it is still unclear why they form or what role they play in the nervous system. It is. The researchers also found that green axons signal neurons to send “excitatory signals,” and a set of blue axons signal neurons not to send excitatory signals. I also discovered that. Simply put, a neuron receives signals from many axons, some telling it to accept the signal and others telling it not to.

neurons in the brain are closely connected

Multiply this process by the billions of neurons in the brain, and you find that there is an enormous amount of communication and activity happening in the brain at any given time. Since the release of detailed human brain images using AI and 3D mapping, researchers are now hoping to use the data to make further discoveries.

They then aim to examine connections in the brain to understand how memories are formed and what leads to neurological disorders and diseases such as autism and Alzheimer's disease. This is already underway by investigating the formation of the hippocampus in mice. Google and other researchers are already working in partnership with a team at the Austrian Institute of Science and Technology.

Google and Harvard University researchers use AI and 3D mapping to show images of inhibitory neurons in the human brain

Neurons receive signals from many axons, some telling them to accept and others telling them not to.

Google and Harvard researchers combine human brain imaging with AI processing and analysis and 3D mapping

