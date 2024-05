UK government considers new fund to boost innovation value in agritech

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has today (Monday 13 May) appointed a new expert advisory group to explore potential routes to generate commercial benefits for taxpayers from the department's research, development and innovation spending. announced the launch of. Potential new funds.

Defra is inviting leading experts from academia, business and the financial sector to apply to join the group. The group will explore how best to provide funding to support innovative projects while increasing value for taxpayers' money. The appointee will provide a constructive and open challenge to a range of potential funding mechanisms, including a new dedicated fund to support ground-breaking work in the agritech and environmental sectors. . Other arrangements include joint ventures, revenue sharing arrangements and intellectual property licensing to maximize the return on Defra's agricultural and environmental R&D and innovation spend, while boosting productivity and economic growth. may be included.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said:

Science and technology are the basis for enhancing food security, enriching nature and protecting the environment.

From new technologies to promote more productive and sustainable agriculture to maps and models for managing invasive species, research and development has the potential to transform the way we manage land and feed our people. .

We are currently working to explore options for a more commercial approach to Defra's R&D and innovation funding, from revenue sharing to the creation of a new fund dedicated to innovation, while still providing taxpayers with a return on their investment. We are recruiting for a specialized advisory group.

We encourage applicants with expertise in finance, venture capital, intellectual property, and innovation to apply.

Defra's research and development budget supports the development of new technologies and innovations, often through grants. However, organizations may face difficulties in obtaining financing to expand and commercialize their products and services, and may miss commercial opportunities or lose out to international competition. A new advisory group will consider how Defra can support innovators to overcome these barriers, and how taxpayers can benefit from a share of publicly funded commercial success. We plan to investigate.

A chairperson and seven members will be appointed ahead of the inaugural general meeting later this year, and the committee is expected to last three months. You can apply for a chair role here or join the board here. The application deadline is Monday, June 3rd at noon.

