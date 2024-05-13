Dan Ives says OpenAI deal will be an AI 'golden goose' for Tim Cook and Apple





Written by James Rogers

“We expect Apple to build next-level Siri technology using OpenAI that can perform complex tasks for Apple users,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said.

An AI deal between Apple Inc. and OpenAI could open up “countless” revenue opportunities for the tech giant by bringing ChatGPT to the iPhone, according to a popular analyst.

“According to reports from Bloomberg and other media outlets, an Apple-Open AI partnership appears to be nearing a deal,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note Monday. “Apple is in talks with the Google AI partnership for Gemini, but for Cook and Cupertino, iOS 18 will have its own AI capabilities powered by OpenAi and ChatGPT, with an eventual launch in September. It was said that it would be included in the planned iPhone 16.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple (AAPL) and OpenAI are finalizing the terms of a deal to use ChatGPT in iOS 18.

Related: Apple revamps iPad Air and iPad Pro lineup – also mentions AI

“The inclusion of OpenAI chatbox in iPhone 16 opens the door for growth and brings critical developers to Apple's ecosystem alongside Microsoft's,” Ives added. “Essentially, this is a game-changing deep partnership with OpenAI, and a smart strategic move for Microsoft/OpenAI to look to the future and partner with the world's largest consumer installed base.”

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has had a long-standing partnership with OpenAI, which expanded last year.

Ives said Apple's OpenAI partnership will be formally announced at the tech giant's WWDC developer conference on June 10, and will include a proprietary technology based on the on-device Apple Large Language Model and cloud-based Apple LLM. We anticipate that it will consist of an OpenAI chatbot with functionality. The analyst also expects Apple to enhance AI with its own high-end chips.

Related: Here's how Apple is taking AI to the next level

“Our partnership with OpenAI opens up countless avenues and revenue opportunities on the services side for Apple to bring this technology and ChatGPT functionality to the iPhone,” Ives added. “We look forward to exclusivity for many of these advanced AI OpenAI features on iPhone as Apple builds on its broader AI strategy with iPhone 16 and iOS 18.”

“The next level of Siri technology with OpenAI will allow Apple to perform complex tasks and more advanced features for Apple users that will eventually become a separate monthly subscription service along with other AI features,” he said. I look forward to building it.” Wedbush maintained an outperform rating and $250 price target on Apple.

Apple talked about AI earlier this month when the tech giant revamped its iPad Air and iPad Pro lineups. One speaker recently spoke about the new M4 chip found in the iPad Pro tablet, explaining that the processor's Neural Engine makes it a “very powerful chip for AI.”

OPINION Apple's AI future can be summed up in a big question mark

The latest iPad Pro also offers an AI photo feature that removes shadows from photos of receipts and other documents.

Apple and OpenAI have not yet responded to requests for comment on this story.

Apple shares fell 4.9% in 2024, but were up 1.2% in premarket trading Monday.

Emily Barry also contributed.

-James Rogers

This content was generated by MarketWatch, a Dow Jones Company. MarketWatch is published independently of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.

(Ended) Dow Jones News

05/13/24 0824ET

Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/2024051345/openai-deal-would-be-ai-golden-goose-for-tim-cook-and-apple-says-dan-ives The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos