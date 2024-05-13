Google's generous new Pixel offer sparks frenzy





Google's Pixel tablet.

Google

If you traded in your old iPad for a Google Pixel tablet for free, consider yourself lucky. Because it looks like the company's generous offer has ended.

Last week, shoppers discovered that Google was willing to pay $399 for the company's new(ish) Pixel Tablet for the sixth-generation iPad, which was released in 2018.

News of this exposure spread quickly through the Android world, and Redditors were quick to take advantage of the deal. Google is offering to trade in an iPad 6th generation for $399 if you buy a Pixel tablet?!?! One poster made the claim with photo evidence.

ForbesGoogle's aggressive new Pixel 8 discounts won't endWritten by Janhoi McGregor

Several other fast Redditors managed to score deals, many buying cheap old iPads on eBay and Swappa and trading them in for discounted Pixel Tablets. According to one Redditor, I literally bought an iPad on eBay for $99 just to do this. Thanks for the heads up. end. Another posted that he was going to buy a 6th generation iPad for $100. Currently, sellers on eBay are listing the 6th generation iPad 6th for between $100 and $120.

This deal is a big deal because when you search for Pixel Tablet on Google, breakout-related searches like “Swappa,” “Google tablet trade-in,” and “iPad 7th generation” pop up alongside other older iPad models. It turns out it's popular.

But just as quickly as the popularity of the Google deal peaked, the company appears to have lowered the trade-in price for the 6th generation iPad to $75. Google initially said the trade-in price improvements would last until May 20th, but it appears they were too popular.

The drop in trade-in values ​​led Redditors to question whether Google would honor its original agreement after purchasing the discounted tablets. If you made a purchase last night and the confirmation email said “iPad 6th generation, estimated price $399,” do you think they would honor that when you receive and send your trade-in kit? One buyer said: “I'm worried now,” he said. I asked Google if it would honor the original trade-in value for buyers who take delivery of their deals on time, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

ForbesGoogle extends aggressive offer on Pixel 8a and Pixel Tablet By Janhoi McGregor

Currently, Google is offering $75 for the iPad 6th generation when you trade in your Pixel Tablet. If a shopper wants to get her Android device for free, she'll have to hand in a newer model, such as an iPad 8th and 9th generation ($399), or an iPad Pro 3rd generation or newer. However, if enough people own these iPads, this price may not last either.

This is an interesting move from Google, as the company's tablet line has been one of the most inconsistent in terms of releases. Taking a financial hit from purchasing an older iPad, even temporarily, suggests that the company is serious about the Pixel Tablet. Alternatively, the company is trying to make its AI-powered subscription service available to as many people as possible, and tablets are just another avenue into Google's ecosystem.

