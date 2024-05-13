



Before there was an app for that, there was Snake. And Snake reigned supreme for years, until one day in January 2007, when Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone. The app has been in our pockets ever since. Are we becoming healthier, happier and more productive? Some of us don't think so and are trading in our smartphones for dumb phones.

Today, Claire Byrne reporter Brian O'Connell is among a small but growing number of phone users who want to go back to the days when they could make phone calls and send text messages. I spent time researching. And play Snake. Brian joined Colm Mongin to share what he's learned.

“Nine out of 10 phones sold are still smartphones, so we don't want to overstate this. We want to be able to have a phone in our pocket with multiple apps and be connected 24/7. There's a big demand for it. But there's a niche. But there's a growing demand for older, non-functional phones.”

One new product Brian mentioned that attempts to address this trend is the BoringPhone. Its upcoming second-generation model carries the slogan “Get out of your phone and into your life.” Nokia continues to offer a number of smartphone-like smartphones without features for people who want to cut down on their social media usage.

Mr Brian told Mr Colm that he had spoken to Michael Donohoe, who works in the telephone industry in Cavan, and told him that he had seen an increasing demand for non-smartphones, particularly in recent years.

“Lately more people are coming in to actually get Danphones, and I see people being a lot happier because of it.”

Many of the people who ask questions about the broken cell phones Michael sees skew older, but there are also many merchants and farmers. Current smartphone prices often exceed $1,000, so if you work on a construction site, you'll want to carry a cell phone that costs less than $100 to replace if you fall off a third-floor scaffolding. It's not surprising.

Michael says dumb phones are quieter. He says he should know because he owns a dumb phone himself.

“I think I have a separate work number and I put it in a little basic button on my Nokia 105. [his smartphone] I always try to rely on myself when I get lifted or the screen cracks. ”

Michael needs his smartphone for work-related WhatsApp, but Brian spoke to someone who took the plunge and threw away his smartphone. Art student Jody Abernathy tells Brian how he came to have a 'feature phone' and why he continues to use it.

“I actually broke my phone, it broke, and I was like, 'That's it. I'm not going to get another phone. So I went to the phone store and bought a little $70 Nokia.'

Since the phone doesn't have WhatsApp, Jodi sends an SMS text message instead. How he uses his phone is surprisingly simple. “I use it to send text messages, set my morning alarm, and make phone calls. That's about it.”

There are no bells or whistles. Jody seems happy with her choice. Will it work for everyone?

Brian consulted psychologist Dr. Marie Coyne, who said that many people talk about phone use.

“I think this is really worrying for people of all ages. Everyone was worried not only about the teenagers, but also about ourselves as adults. Downgrading to something like an older cell phone would probably allow people to access important parts of their work on their computers instead of having 24-hour access in their pockets. Sho.”

Dr. Coyne says some people switch to dumbphones because they're trying to limit their movements. But if you're not ready to give up your smartphone, there are other solutions as well.

“You can monitor daily usage or limit access. I do that with my kids as well, and I limit their use of apps during the day.” I thought about doing it, but I realized that I often pick up the phone myself. Because if you think about it, these social media companies try to steal our attention and distract us dozens of times. We're spending billions of dollars, so that's a real concern.”

Is smartphone use an addiction? The research is still in its early stages and therefore not yet classified. Brian asked if Dr. Coyne would ever give up his smartphone. Not really, the answer is:

“I don't think so, but I think I'm going to try to limit the amount of time they spend on the app, just like I do with my kids, because I think that's the only fair thing to do.”

That's the opinion of experts. If you think you can live without WhatsApp, selfies, email, the internet, and social media, you might as well ditch your smartphone. A snake is waiting for you.

Click above to listen to Colm and Brian's full conversation.

