Mercans triples resources for Global Payroll Innovation Center

Mercans, a global leader in payroll technology, announced that it has tripled its Global Innovation Center R&D resources in the past 12 months, significantly accelerating the launch of technology improvements to its cutting-edge payroll technology stack. did.

This follows the recent launch of G2N Nova, a cutting-edge global gross-to-net calculation engine. Stateless application architectures have never before been successfully implemented in the global payroll industry, and G2N Nova is the only payroll engine capable of producing 100% accurate gross-to-net calculations in over 100 countries. That's not all. It does this in real-time through a single native platform without the need for personally identifiable information (PII) of client resources.

Notably, this calculation engine, G2N Nova, also laid the foundation for incorporating blockchain technology into the payroll process, enabling instant and 100% tamper-proof verification of payroll calculations and payments. This innovative approach creates a permanent, unalterable record of real-time payroll transactions and amounts, strengthening the foundation for third parties such as financial institutions and tax authorities.

Mercans' latest recruitment drive aims to support this innovation, with the creation of an ecosystem around integration capabilities, and future innovations such as a dynamic, hyper-intelligent data parser designed specifically for the payroll industry. We aim to continue building and improving our technology and incorporate AI and ML into our payroll processing. . In the near term, Mercans plans to focus on using AI in data loading and post-processing, where automation is less sophisticated.

While many payroll providers rely on machine learning to automate tasks, Mercans is enhancing this approach with the introduction of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to enable automated validation of payroll data and real-time management of digital processes. I am.

In the future, the use of AI in case management will become widespread. AI is already starting to be used for this function, for example, naturalistic services. Martin Kangur, deputy CTO at Mercans, said he is considering using large-scale language models to develop bots. Masu.

With the speed at which AI capabilities are advancing, it is important for organizations to have appropriate data protection protocols in place. For example, you can learn what data is held, where it is stored, and in which countries your organization is considered a data controller or processor. This process becomes even more complex when AI is involved, especially if the AI ​​tools are not fully controlled by the organization, said Tatjana Domovits, Mercans Group CEO.

Mercans is the world leader in payroll technology. Mercans' innovative global payroll engine G2N Nova allows enterprise companies and their HCM providers to perform gross-to-net calculations in over 100 countries.

