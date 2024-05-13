Supergiant Games seeks to captivate players again with Hades II





Supergiant Games was about to finish Hades, a mythically rich hack-and-slash dungeon crawler that had been in development for over three years, when the studio concluded it wasn't quite finished yet. The game's premise of being trapped in hell has especially resonated during the pandemic, paving the way for untold stories of Greek lore.

A sequel was needed.

This was a twist for the small independent studio, which had always pursued new ideas even after its debut, Bastion, was an instant hit and eventually sold millions of copies. Although Hades won numerous industry awards, including the prestigious Hugo and Nebula Awards, the decision to make Hades II was a difficult one.

Making a sequel was also unexpected, Supergiant creative director Greg Kasavin said in the company's chic San Francisco studio space ahead of Hades II's early access release last week.

We think they're really quite tough, he added. Being able to surprise and delight an audience in equal measure is quite a challenge.

For big-budget titles like Mass Effect and Red Dead Redemption, a new game is a clear step toward building a profitable franchise. But while some popular indie games like Spelunky and Slay the Spire pursue sequels, it's less frequent for smaller game makers. Rather than making decisions for shareholders, they often prioritize artists and designers who want to express their creativity.

Indie hits also face distinct constraints. Jesper Juhl, an associate professor at the Royal Danish Academy of Architecture, Design and Conservation in Copenhagen, says they often stand out because of novel elements such as Blade's ability to rewind time, but the buzz doesn't necessarily carry over into sequels. He said it was not.

For the first time, people will tweet or post about it and say, “Wow, that's awesome,” said Juul, who wrote a book about indie games. The novelty isn't there the second time.

Supergiant was created in 2009 by Amir Rao and Gavin Simon, who worked on the real-time strategy “Command & Conquer'' series at Electronic Arts, the giant company responsible for series such as “The Sims'' and “Madden.'' Founded.

Rao and Simon were aware that some of the best-selling games, such as Plants vs. Zombies and Castle Crashers, were coming from small studios. So they decided to open their own store, initially in an empty house owned by Lao's father in San Jose, California. Kasavin, a former video game journalist who also worked at Electronic Arts, joined them.

Kasavin said Supergiant was inspired to make a sequel after the positive reception of Bastion (2011), a story about a child collecting powerful shards in a hostile environment and a narrator's commentary. He says he was tempted to create one. However, his team of seven people at the time decided to consider other ideas such as his science fiction instead.

That led to Supergiant's second film, 2014, about a famous singer fighting robots in a futuristic city. The third project, the role-playing game Pyre (2017), features a group of exiles seeking freedom from purgatory.

By the time the studio, which now has 25 employees, released Hades in early access in 2018, it had unintentionally created the perception of being an anti-sequel. But Supergiant is anything but. Some of the games employees cite as favorites include classic sequels like Diablo II, Street Fighter II, and Warcraft II.

Hades follows the journey of Zagreus, who in some versions of Greek mythology is considered the son of the god of the dead. Zagreus climbs through the layers of hell and fights monsters (including his father) with the help of other gods, hoping to visit his mother in the earthly world.

The idea for a sequel came when Supergiant realized that the god Hades also had a daughter. Merino the Witch created an opportunity to delve deeper into the relationship between Greek mythology and witchcraft.

Kasavin said he had been working on Hades II for more than three years, and no one on the team opposed moving forward with it.

That's too small an acceptable starting point, he said. Without that initial raw excitement, it only gets tougher from there.

Hades' long development process highlights one way the game seeks to optimize its odds of success. An incomplete version of the role-playing game Baldurs Gate 3 was available to players for almost three years before it was officially released to critical acclaim in August.

The early access version of Hades was made available in December 2018 in hopes of receiving player feedback. Officially released in September 2020, the game is the result of revisions based on thousands of feedbacks.

Supergiant repeats this approach in its sequel. Hades II was released in early access on Steam and the Epic Games Store last week, and the studio said it plans to continue improving it until at least the end of this year.

Rao, who works on the game's design and mechanics, said player feedback is essential to Hades' success. That's absolutely necessary for Hades II, he said.

In its current state, Hades II is much more polished than the original Hades at the same point in time. (A year before Hades was released in early access, it was a game about exploring the labyrinth of the Minotaur.) But the sequel is much larger in scope and will continue to benefit from crowdsourced feedback, Rao said. he said.

Unlike Zagreus' single path in the first Hades, Merino has two main routes to explore, essentially making the sequel at least twice the size. Option A is a path down to the underworld to fight Cronus, the god of time who usurped his father's throne. Option B, which opens up later in the game, is to climb up to defend Mount Olympus, the home of the gods, which is under siege by Kronos.

Much of what made the original game so addictive remains intact. Hades II is part of the roguelite genre in which the player starts out weak, fails, tries again, and progresses step by step by applying what he has learned and unlocked, and eventually Defeat the main boss.

In order to become stronger, Merino acquires an artifact called a boon, which contains powers shared by gods such as Aphrodite, Hermes, and Zeus. The average player will likely die dozens of times before snowballing and defeating Kronos.

Sequels can have special pitfalls. Sitara Shefta, studio head at No Brakes Games, is keeping what people love about Human, a physics-based puzzle game in which you control a character named Bob through a dreamlike landscape. He said expanding Fall Flat was difficult.

The original game by an independent developer sold 50 million copies. A team of about 35 people is working on the sequel, with a focus on adding more levels and improving graphics.

What we don't want to do is dilute it, Shefta said. It's a physics game that allows so many people to express themselves in so many different ways.

Juul, the video game scholar, said successful independent game makers often face an innovator's dilemma. As teams grow, they can become less agile and rely on safety measures in response to external demands, he said.

Supergiant said it has received no such pressure to make a sequel from its partners, including Netflix, which recently released Hades as a mobile game. The studio declined to release sales figures, saying only that “Hades,'' which sold 3 million copies by 2015, had outsold “Bastion.''

A few days before Supergiant released the early access version of Hades II, a group of employees were working in a small studio space. The studio space has an open floor design decorated with orange and crimson accents reminiscent of the original game's color palette.

The team was keen to uncover how Merinos' role as a witch added new dimensions to gameplay. Zagreus' punches and sword swings lend themselves to rapid button mashing, but Merinoth's spellcasting staff and other magical weapons require careful timing and precision. In one of her combat moves, she projects a force field that traps enemies around her.

Rao said Supergiant will study player feedback through the studio's Discord channels, web forums, live streams, and social media. The studio also records important data that serves as suggestions for designers to make a particular weapon more enjoyable to use, for example, if most players haven't selected a particular weapon.

The iterative process of learning from mistakes to improve Hades and Hades II is essentially a cheating game in itself. Supergiant said he had been immersed in Greek mythology for nearly seven years, so it was easy to compare Kasavin to Sisyphus, who was forever pushing rocks.

