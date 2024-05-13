Can create more comprehensive technology





With the rapid advancement of technology, we are often attracted by the charm of new technologies and believe that we should replace traditional technologies and old devices as soon as possible to realize a future life full of technological innovations. . But technology must be based on human needs, whether or not the people it serves are familiar with the latest technology.

Human-centered design is well explained in SoftBank Corp.'s promotional video “Analog Innovation.” This video, released in 2016, shows how the company uses modern technology and human-centered design to solve problems of generational differences and geographic distance.

The video depicts an elderly couple living on a remote Japanese island, far from their children and grandchildren who live in a big city and can only visit the island once a year. Grandparents don't know how to use smartphones, so they can't open photos or videos sent to them by their children or grandchildren.

This family-friendly SoftBank solution blends the latest technology with traditional interfaces to cleverly upgrade an elderly couple's home devices. For example, a cloud VHS system: when grandpa and grandma put a videotape into the player, the machine reads her QR code on the tape, connects to the video shared by the grandchild on the cloud, and plays it on the TV. Grandpa and Grandma can also use the remote control to play, pause, and fast-forward videos. This system allows elderly couples to see their children and grandchildren's lives in the metropolis through a familiar interface.

In addition to Cloud VHS, SoftBank has created a number of similar designs that combine modern technology with traditional interactive interfaces.

We tend to see new and old technology as opposites, ignoring that many in society cannot learn new technology quickly, and that older devices should be discarded. believe.

Many people think that there is no need to put effort into people who cannot adapt to technological innovations. But they ignore that aging is an inevitable progression for all of us, and that most of us will reach a day when we will no longer be able to learn new things. The methods and methods of operating machines that today's young and middle-aged people are familiar with can seem as old-fashioned and outmoded to people as young as 20 years old, in the same way that videotapes are viewed today.

Technology must be based on human needs. When designing applications, whether they are physical devices like computers and mobile phones that we use every day, software like websites or apps, or trending artificial intelligence and derivatives, we consider their context and needs. is needed. different users.

Through the concept of human-centered design, we can create more inclusive and universal technology products that everyone can benefit from.

Ho Hui-yu is a user experience designer.

Translated by Li Kai Lin

Comments are moderated. Please keep your comments relevant to the article. Speech containing abusive or obscene language, personal attacks of any kind, or advertising will be removed and the user will be banned. The final decision is at the discretion of Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2024/05/14/2003817820 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos