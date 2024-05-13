Google deletes $125 billion Australian pension fund UniSuper account





The Google Cloud logo on the booth at the Hannover Messe 2024 trade show in Hannover, Germany. Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Google made a big mistake recently. The company accidentally wiped out the private Google Cloud account of $125 billion Australian pension fund UniSuper.

Squarespace goes private in $6.9 billion deal with Permira

As a result, more than 500,000 UniSuper fund members were unable to access their accounts for about a week, the Guardian reported last week. UniSuper has a backup account with another cloud provider of his and the service was restored on May 2nd.

This is an isolated and unique event that has never happened before at any Google Cloud client in the world, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kuran and UniSuper CEO Peter Chun said on May 8. This was said in a joint statement obtained by the Guardian. It's not happening. Google Cloud has identified the event that caused this disruption and has taken steps to prevent it from happening again.

Google said mistakes like this have never happened in the cloud, but the potential for glitches and outages is a concern for businesses and governments that increasingly move data to cloud software providers. It is a material. Google Cloud announced this year that it counts about 60% of the world's 1,000 largest companies and 90% of generative AI unicorns as customers. And nearly half a million companies around the world, including Volkswagen and the Royal Bank of Canada, use Google Cloud as a platform-as-a-service, or customer-facing tool.

The U.S. government and intelligence agencies are increasingly using cloud services for data storage. The National Security Agency has signed a $10 billion contract with Amazon to move its intelligence surveillance data to the company's cloud. And the Department of Defense has $9 billion in contracts with Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and Amazon for cloud computing services.

