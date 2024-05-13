Google and Apple team up to fight location tracker stalking





Tile stickers and Apple AirTags

Todd Hazelton CNBC

Apple and Google said Monday that updated iPhone and Android phones will now display an alert warning users of nearby wireless location tracking devices if they don't know they're being tracked and want to stop it. announced.

The move is the latest sign that two major platforms are working to fix shortcomings in wireless trackers such as Apple's AirTag. AirTags can help find lost or stolen items by displaying their location on a digital map, but they can also be used by criminals. To track people.

iPhone and Android devices with the latest software will receive a message that the Bluetooth tracker has been “spotted traveling with.” Users can then have the tracker play a sound to make it easier to find, and access instructions on how to disable the tracker.

When Apple first introduced AirTags in 2021, users quickly found users who could attach the tiny devices to their keys, luggage, and even cars, using Apple's global network of devices and crowd-sourced Bluetooth signals to instantly The location can now be determined. For example, lost items such as checked baggage that did not arrive after a flight.

But the devices have also been used in crimes, with some victims saying they were plugged in with AirTags to track them in crowded bars. Since then, Apple has worked with Google to integrate alerts and warnings into iOS and Android to deter criminal exploitation. An alert that specifically warns the user about his AirTag traveling with him is already built into Android.

AirTags are just one of many Bluetooth trackers available today. Apple and Google allow third-party companies like Chipolo and Motorola to build their own devices.

But when third-party companies build so-called “Find My” lost device trackers, they must be built to Apple and Google's specifications and require tracking alerts that are no longer needed.

Apple and Google said they are working together to create a public industry specification for this type of Bluetooth tracker device. Although the official standard is not yet finalized, both companies have implemented alerts in their operating systems since Apple's iOS 17.5. Released on Monday, his Android devices with version 6.0 and above.

Don't miss exclusive information on CNBC PRO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/13/google-and-apple-partner-to-fight-location-tracker-stalking.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos