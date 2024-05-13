Jackson Laboratory hires first-ever chief scientific officer





Bar Harbor-based Jackson Laboratory has hired Mary Dickinson, an internationally recognized geneticist, developmental biologist and bioengineer, as executive vice president and chief scientific officer.

Dickinson will be the first in the Jackson Laboratory's 95-year history to take on the role, leading the biomedical institute's research operations and overseeing scientific strategy and operations.

Provided by / Jackson Institute

mary dickinson

JAX is very different from many institutions in this field, but at the same time it is very uniquely integrated into the biomedical community as an organization, bridging these communities and helping to treat and treat diseases around the world. We are advancing precise genomic solutions for cures, he said. Dickinson.

Before joining the lab, Dickinson served as executive vice president and director of research at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

During that time, she spearheaded the institution's research mission, leading to a 37% increase in sponsored awards. Under her leadership, Baylor received approximately $700 million in awards in 2023.

In addition to research and laboratory management, she served as co-principal investigator of the National Institutes of Health-funded knockout mouse phenotyping program, a collaboration with the International Mouse Phenotyping Consortium.

Early in her career, she worked with companies such as Zeiss to improve imaging tools for researchers.

“Mary's extensive leadership experience supporting basic science, translational research, innovation, and commercialization at a top medical school will take JAX to new heights,” said Ron Kardon, president and CEO of the institute. I am very confident that this will help us raise our standards.”

With this important appointment of our Chief Scientific Officer, our team is poised to make significant progress in our strategic planning and research priorities for 2024 and beyond. ”

Dickinson has authored over 150 manuscripts, received several patents and disclosures on new microscopy techniques, and received numerous awards. She is an elected Fellow of the American Institute of Biomedical Engineering and served as the first chair of the Baylor University Senate when it was established in 2015.

She became Deputy Director of Research in 2017 and Director of Research in 2019. In 2023 she was elected to the Academy of Developmental Biology and received the Orbus Pictus Award from the International Society for Transgenic Technology.

Most recently, she was given the lifetime honor of being elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Dickinson earned a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University, a doctorate from Columbia University, and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the California Institute of Technology.

The Jackson Laboratory is an independent, not-for-profit biomedical research organization with a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center and more than 3,000 employees located throughout the United States, Japan, and China.

Of the Institute's 3,000 employees, 1,700 are in Maine, working at the Institute's campuses in Bar Harbor, Ellsworth and Augusta.

