Google announces new AI features using camera one day before I/O





Google is teasing some interesting new AI features a day before its I/O developer conference. The company shared a short video with the X that appears to showcase a new camera-powered AI feature that can recognize what's inside a frame in real time.

The video, labeled Prototype, shows what appears to be a Pixel device with its camera open, showing the I/O keynote stage. The person with the camera asks, “What do you think is going on here?”

The voice replied that it seemed like people were preparing for a large event, perhaps a conference or presentation. You can also identify that the IO letter is related to Google's developer conference and mention new advances in artificial intelligence. As the two voices go back and forth, a transcript of the text appears on the screen.

It's not clear exactly what this feature is, but it bears some similarities to Google Lens, the company's camera-powered search feature. However, the one shown in the teaser video appears to operate in real-time and respond to voice commands, similar to the multimodal AI in Metas smart glasses. The fact that the demo is shown on his Pixel device is also interesting, as Google often releases new AI-powered features to his Pixel lineup first.

It's somewhat unusual for Google to preview one of its announcements right before a big keynote, but the company released the video because OpenAI showed off similar capabilities with its new GPT-4o model during a live event. Probably not a coincidence. However, it won't be long until we know more about whatever Google is planning. Google I/O opens tomorrow, May 14th, and Engadget will be broadcasting the keynote live from Mountain View.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-teases-new-camera-powered-ai-feature-one-day-ahead-of-io-175452903.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos