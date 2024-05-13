



The future success of government missions depends on having a resilient, diverse and reliable supplier base.

Jason Oxman

May 13, 2024 3:08 p.m.

3 minute read

This week marks 50 years since Congress established the Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP). The bureau is responsible for directing efficient, economical, and effective purchases of everything from staplers to supercomputers across the government. Since OFPP was founded in his 1974, innovative technological advances over the past few decades have seen significant changes in the types of goods, services, and solutions used by the federal government. Today, government agencies rely on commercial technologies that didn't exist 50 years ago, including hardware, software, AI, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity.

Unfortunately, many of the policies that govern how the U.S. government purchases goods and services predate the creation of OFPP, and are important for how individuals and businesses use the technology we rely on every day. I haven't kept up with purchasing and using it. This can result in taxpayer dollars being wasted by denying government agencies access to the most functional and secure IT solutions at prices comparable to those paid outside the public sector. To ensure that U.S. government agencies are prepared for the next 50 years and meet today's needs, we need to improve government procurement.

Key leaders in Congress have an opportunity to advance important legislation that addresses these challenges and increases the effectiveness of government technology purchases. The bipartisan Federal Technology Improvement (FIT) Acquisition Act, authored by Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), provides targeted reforms, specialized training, and and training to address long-standing problems in the federal technology acquisition process. The long-awaited purchasing authority that will bring U.S. procurement into the 21st century.

The FIT procurement law recognizes that purchased technology is unique and must be treated as such. Importantly, this bill provides much-needed government acquisition support to help government purchasers understand the complex technologies they purchase and ensure they receive the best value solutions that meet agency requirements. Prioritizing IT procurement-specific training for personnel. This complements recent training reforms for government contract workers, including allowing technology-focused government buyers to obtain specialized certifications to acquire digital services.

]]>

The bill also recognizes that the way the government buys technology must match the way it sells it on the commercial market. Technology solutions, including cloud, are increasingly sold on a pay-as-you-go basis, with accrued fees billed in arrears based on actual usage and other metrics. However, current government-specific spending laws and practices may prevent government purchasers from taking full advantage of these pricing models and limit the government's ability to take advantage of the benefits of these innovative technologies. There is a gender. As a solution, the FIT procurement law gives government buyers the flexibility they need to procure consumption-based solutions on par with the commercial sector, realize higher value for IT, and save taxpayers money. provide sex.

The future success of government missions depends on having a resilient, diverse and reliable supplier base. This includes creating a pathway for more companies to participate in government acquisitions and for all the innovation in the private sector to help the government better serve Americans, whether it's the Postal Service or the Department of Defense. is included. The FIT Acquisition Act is intended to ensure that federal contracting opportunities are accessible to businesses of all sizes, including new entrants to the federal market. The measure doubles the simplified acquisition threshold, expands contracting opportunities available to small and disadvantaged businesses, and encourages government buyers to conduct more effective market research that prioritizes commercial capabilities. and create public-private partnership opportunities for government and industry to identify and evaluate. Eliminate barriers to entry.

In summary, the sound acquisition policy proposals promoted by the FIT Acquisition Act will improve the government's technology acquisition process today and ensure that the federal government is well positioned to leverage private sector innovation for generations to come. Helps ensure. We urge legislators to move forward with this commonsense bill.

Jason Oxman is Chairman and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council.

