What’s next for Canadian technology?





Plus: Wealthsimple is partnered with Wealthsimple for home loans.

If you missed BetaKits' first-ever town hall, don't worry. Video from the night includes a fireside chat with BetaKit Board Chairman Satish Kanwars and Shopify CEO Tobi Ltke, as well as founder perspectives from leaders from Cohere, MedEssist, and more, available for immediate viewing. receive. BetaKit will provide a complete recap of the evening, as well as a pulse check from attendees on the current state of Canadian technology and where it's headed.

What happens next has been the biggest concern for me and many others since City Hall. Despite renewed energy and crying out for courage and ambition, I caution against getting caught up in the hype.The High Line He Beta Ben He keeps going back to Yoskowitz. [without] We recognize the need for real, difficult conversations.

BetaKit contributor and entrepreneur Stefan Palios said that many of the issues discussed at BetaKit town halls, from lack of early-stage funding to the magnetism of the American market, have become top topics in our ecosystem over the past few years. I observed that it was the center of

Turning conversations into action is not easy. If adding /acc to social media profiles was the solution, Canada's tech problems would have been solved a long time ago. Plus, Ltke reminded us at City Hall that the term only has the meaning we ascribe to it.

So if this week's event was a rallying cry for Canada's tech industry, what meaningful action was it inspired to take? We want to know.

Thank you for reading until next week.

bianca barty

newsletter editor

This week's top stories Xatoms plans quantum leap to clean the world's water

Diana Bilgovikova first saw the human toll of water pollution on a backpacking trip to India when she was 14 years old.

Rivers play a vital role in India's natural ecosystem and the livelihoods of millions of people, but outside Mumbai, Bilgovikova says these vital waterways run black and are flooded with waste chemicals, dyes and other substances. observed that a dangerous mixture of pollutants was flowing. It quickly became clear to her that this was more than just an environmental reality.

People were using contaminated water to shower, and young girls were using the water to wash during their menstrual cycles, which could make them sick.

(read more)

Wealthsimple enters the mortgage space through partnership with Pine

Wealthsimple has introduced a new co-branded mortgage product using the Toronto-based Pines digital mortgage application platform.

Simon Lejeune, vice president of growth at Wealthsimple, says he knows there is a housing affordability crisis going on right now, and many customers are feeling the pain as interest rates have skyrocketed in recent years. He told BetaKit that he is aware of this. In an interview. We wanted to bring to market a way to alleviate that pain.

According to the companies, users can receive a pre-approved rate in minutes and the formal approval process can be completed within 24 hours, which is faster than the typical up to three-day period offered by traditional banks. It's also much faster.

(read more)

New open letter from business groups slams capital gains changes as divisive

The Venture Capital and Private Equity Association of Canada and other business groups on Thursday released an open letter to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland urging the federal government to increase the capital gains tax rate announced in Budget 2024. Continued pressure to withdraw. 50% to 66.7%.

This proposed measure seeks to provide a solution to Canada's budget deficit, but it is short-sighted, complex, and sows division at a time when we need a Team Canada approach to economic growth. Yes, the letter says.

(read more)

Shopify posts unexpected loss that exceeds sales in first quarter, touts European growth

Canadian e-commerce software giant Shopify beat analysts' revenue expectations, but its stock price fell after the company also posted an expected net loss in first-quarter profit.

Shopify reported revenue of $1.86 billion in Q1 2024, a 23% year-over-year growth. This would be his 29% growth when adjusting for the sale of the logistics business last year. This amount was slightly above the average analyst estimate of $1.84 billion due to growth in subscription revenue, payment penetration, and total circulation.

(read more)

OSC introduces new initiative to facilitate access to capital for angel investors and startups

New initiatives include an extension of the prospectus exemption for self-accredited investors until October 2025 and a new temporary dealer registration exemption for early-stage companies and non-profit angel investor groups. These are also valid until October 2025.

The initiative is being implemented as part of the OSC Test Lab, an environment in which regulators test new solutions and approaches to regulation. The OSC said it will use the data collected from these efforts to inform future policy decisions.

(read more)

#CDNtech companies Nuvei, WonderFi, Thinkific increase revenue in Q1 2024

Nuvei, WonderFi, and Thinkific reported their results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. All three companies posted positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and posted revenue growth on an annual or quarterly basis. NowVertical has also reported annual revenue growth, with the latest earnings covering both his fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

BetaKit summarized its performance.

(read more)

Hard Knocks: The lawyers behind Canada's biggest (and quietest) deals

Not many people have behind-the-scenes access to exits and financing deals for Canada's largest technology businesses. Chad Bain does.

As a practicing partner with Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt, LLP, who works with emerging and high-growth companies, he has a front row seat to how these deals actually work. His one of his key takeaways is that the loudest startups in the room aren't necessarily the most advanced.

(read more)

Why every business leader in Canada needs a Tech MBA

The new business world requires a new kind of business degree.

That was the idea behind the launch of the MBA in Technology Leadership, known as the Tech MBA, by York University's Schulich School of Business last fall.

“We live in a very different world, one that is driven and constantly disrupted by technology,” said Detlef Zwick, dean of the Schulich School of Management, one of Canada's top business schools. he said.

(read more)

Financing, acquisitions, and layoffs

SFO – App Direct acquires Builtfirst VAN – Innovate BC launches Ignite program application VAN – Maia Farms – $2.3 million MOTT – Growcer – $3 million CADHFX – Springboard Atlantic receives $9.8 million from ACOA

BetaKit Podcast

Tobi Ltke is finally on the podcast

I think ambition is the problem, Canada's culture is to aim for bronze medals, and that's the worst. ”

a little bit. BetaKit Town Hall features a fireside chat and his AMA with BetaKit Chair Satish Kanwar and Shopify CEO Tobi Ltke. The two discuss the current state of innovation in Canada, government and policy, and what's next. There will be special guests from CDL, Ada, Knix, and Version One Ventures.

B|K: BetaKit Podcast is brought to you by Schulich School of Business

Embrace disruption and innovation

In today's business world, every leader needs a technological edge. Schulichs Tech MBA offers an innovative and evolving curriculum and experiential learning opportunities in Toronto's technology industry. Designed for those who aspire to lead change, not just follow it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/what-comes-next-for-canadian-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos