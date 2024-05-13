Faced with a diagnosis that there is a problem with U.S.-China export controls





Recent news reports have highlighted the negative effects of US high-tech export restrictions targeting China. But the United States is determined to move forward and force its allies to follow suit.

U.S. export controls are aimed at extending Washington's lead over China in the race for advanced semiconductors, but two new studies show the crackdown could boomerang, hurting U.S. business and aiding Chinese companies. This suggests that

The new regulations wiped out $130 billion in the market capitalization of U.S. companies and caused a drop in bank lending, profitability and employment, according to an analysis by the New York Fed. Another study by U.S. and Chinese financial experts argues that restrictions on dual-use technology from 2007 to 2019 encouraged Chinese technology manufacturing or assembly companies to produce higher-quality innovations. There is.

So while U.S. pressure is accelerating innovation in China, it appears to be depriving U.S. companies of the revenue they need to maintain their lead. Despite this evidence, the Biden administration has defended its chip crackdown and vowed to continue expanding export restrictions.

These studies are among the first to outline the costs of China-focused export restrictions imposed by the Trump and Biden administrations. President Joseph Biden expanded on Trump-era efforts to disrupt Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei in October 2022, imposing new export controls on advanced AI chips and chip-making technology.

The United States continues to tighten these restrictions. On May 7, the US Department of Commerce revoked Intel and Qualcomm's licenses to sell chips to Huawei. In April, the United States forced Dutch chip equipment giant ASML to suspend services for tools made with American technology that it sells to Chinese customers. The Department of Commerce is reportedly considering new regulations for the sale of software that powers AI services such as ChatGPT. The bipartisan House bill would give the Commerce Department new powers to block exports of advanced AI systems.

A new independent study depicts past U.S. export controls as having a variety of unintended consequences. China has promoted domestic innovation and self-reliance and increased purchases from non-U.S. companies that produce similar technologies. The Chinese government has cited new Huawei phones equipped with advanced chips made in China as early evidence that China is outpacing U.S. control.

Get the latest information

Sign up to receive regular emails and stay up to date on CEPA's work.

Indeed, US experts and officials have drawn the opposite conclusion. They say Huawei's new phones are proof that the controls are working because the chips in the phones are low-quality, expensive to manufacture, and may have been made with illegally obtained U.S. technology. I regard it as such. said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Export controls work because its chips are years behind what's in the United States.” We've outpaced China.

U.S. officials have outlined a two-pronged strategy to maintain the West's global lead in technological innovation. Export controls are one pillar. The other is funneling cash from the US and Europe's respective tipping laws. The Washington, DC-based Semiconductor Industry Association predicts success for the joint cash-and-control strategy. It predicts that the United States and Europe will co-produce 34% of the world's advanced chips by 2032, with China producing only 3%.

But carrot-and-stick programs face challenges.

Let's start with public funding for chip manufacturing. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s new chip factory in Phoenix, Arizona, built with $6.6 billion in funding from the U.S. Chip Act, has been plagued by labor issues. Intel plans to receive $8.5 billion and says it needs more money and wants to pass the second CHIPS Act, which the Biden administration supports, but Congress may not support it.

Enforcement of existing rules is uneven. Congress has failed to increase the budget for U.S. export control agencies since 2010, despite expanding their responsibilities. Chinese companies can circumvent regulations by smuggling U.S. technology through shell companies. The Entity List, a central part of U.S. export controls, is address-based and tends to be circumvented by moving restricted technology from a licensed chip factory to an unlicensed factory within the same facility.

U.S. regulations also depend on whether allies in Europe and Asia enact similar regulations in a timely manner. The Netherlands and Japan have partially matched U.S. efforts under intense pressure from Washington, but their controls lack U.S.-style enforcement capabilities such as end-use and personnel limits. The United States imposed restrictions unilaterally, but it took months to convince the Netherlands and Japan to do the same. This bought time for China to stockpile Dutch and Japanese technology.

Such a time gap could reduce the effectiveness of U.S. regulations and potentially encourage China to jump to the next level of advanced chips.

The European Union is looking for ways to strengthen its export control regime, but the focus is on mitigating supply chain risks from China, rather than restricting China's technological advances. There is increasing emphasis on fair trade practices.

Another challenge is the EU's unwieldy structure. EU governments and industry groups remain skeptical about handing over certain national security powers to the Brussels-based European Commission.

So far, China's retaliation has been limited. The Chinese government has approved export licenses after regulating minerals essential to semiconductor manufacturing in September 2023. Chinese authorities are supporting US semiconductor manufacturer Microns to build a new factory in Xi'an, despite the ban on sales. President Xi Jinping has stepped up efforts to subsidize Chinese chipmakers and exclude American components from Chinese technology.

The United States' rationale for imposing export controls is to prevent China from using Western technology to modernize its military. However, this strategy risks dangerous side effects. While U.S. regulations may widen innovation opportunities at great cost to U.S. and European industry, they create a need for China to close the gap.

If the United States intensifies its crackdown, its allies in Europe and Asia may revolt. China could begin to weaponize its significant influence in other areas such as legacy chips, solar panels, and critical minerals. The technology cold war will intensify, destroying the global technology ecosystem and harming everyone.

Matthew Eitel is Special Assistant to the President and CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA).

Bandwidth is CEPA's online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Read more from Bandwidth

CEPA's online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy.

read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cepa.org/article/us-china-tech-controls-face-problematic-diagnosis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos