OpenAI announces new ChatGPT to listen, see, and talk





Just as Apple and Google are turning their voice assistants into chatbots, OpenAI is turning their chatbots into voice assistants.

On Monday, the San Francisco artificial intelligence startup announced a new version of its ChatGPT chatbot that can receive and respond to voice commands, images, and videos.

The company says its new app, based on an AI system called GPT-4o, can process audio, images and video significantly faster than previous versions of the technology. The app will be available for free on both smartphones and desktop computers starting Monday.

“We are looking to the future of ourselves and our interactions with machines,” said Mira Murati, the company's chief technology officer.

The new app is part of a broader effort to combine conversational chatbots like ChatGPT with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Apple Siri. As Google integrates its Gemini chatbot with Google Assistant, Apple is preparing a new version of Siri that will be more conversational.

OpenAI said it plans to gradually share the technology with users over the coming weeks. This is the first time ChatGPT is being offered as a desktop application.

The company previously offered similar technology within a variety of free and paid products. Now they are combined into a single system available for all products.

During the event, which was streamed over the internet, Murati and her colleagues showed off a new app that responds to conversational voice commands, uses a live video feed to analyze math problems written on paper, and uses the app's I read out a playful story about the story. I wrote it on the spot.

New apps cannot generate videos. However, you can generate still images that represent frames of a video.

With the debut of ChatGPT in late 2022, OpenAI showed that machines can process requests just like humans. You can also respond to conversational text prompts to answer questions, write periodic reports, and generate computer code.

ChatGPT was not driven by a set of rules. The technology acquired its skills by analyzing vast amounts of text culled from across the Internet, including Wikipedia articles, books, and chat logs. Experts hailed the technology as a potential replacement for search engines like Google and voice assistants like Siri.

The new version of the technology also learned from sounds, images, and videos. Researchers call this multimodal AI. Basically, companies like OpenAI have started combining chatbots with their AI image, audio, and video generators.

(The New York Times sued OpenAI and its partner Microsoft in December, alleging copyright infringement of news content related to its AI systems.)

Many hurdles remain when companies combine chatbots and voice assistants. Because chatbots learn their skills from internet data, they are prone to mistakes. In some cases, they completely fabricate the information as a phenomenon that his AI researchers call hallucinations. These flaws are also affecting voice assistants.

Chatbots can generate persuasive words, but they are less adept at scheduling meetings or booking airplane flights. But companies like OpenAI are working to transform them into AI agents that can reliably handle these tasks.

OpenAI previously offered a version of ChatGPT that could accept voice commands and respond with voice. But it was a patchwork of three different AI technologies. one that converts speech to text, one that generates a text response, and one that converts that text to synthetic speech.

The new app is based on a single AI technology, GPT-4o, that can accept and generate text, audio, and images. This means the technology becomes more efficient and the company can afford to provide it to users for free, Murati said.

Previously, this delay was a result of three models working together, Murati said in an interview with The Times. I want to experience a place where this very natural dialogue can take place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/13/technology/openai-chatgpt-app.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos