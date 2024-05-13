Quantum, hypersonic pressure first up – MeriTalk





The Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) began recruiting for the first time under its new Emerging Technologies Portfolio on May 9, with initial efforts focused on quantum sensing technology and hypersonics.

DIU's Emerging Technology Portfolio, announced on May 9, also seeks to integrate nascent technologies from commercial and non-traditional ecosystems that do not have clear and well-established channels within the Department of Defense (DoD). The purpose is The portfolio will also work closely with DIU's National Security Innovation Capital, which looks at funding for hardware technology, and will work with the rest of the department's innovation organizations across the department.

Emerging Technology is the seventh portfolio in DIU's repertoire. Other portfolios include artificial intelligence, autonomy, cyber and telecommunications, energy, human systems, and space.

Lt. Col. Nicholas Estep, an active-duty Air Force officer and veteran technical program manager within DIU, has been named portfolio director.

This portfolio will create important connections across the Department of Defense and commercial communities and address capability gaps across the services, Estep said in a statement.

DIU is beginning these efforts by soliciting industry for quantum sensors that can provide joint force positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities. This call seeks sensors designed at the atomic level that offer significant improvements in accuracy, precision, and sensitivity compared to conventional sensors.

of [Transition of Quantum Sensors (TQS)] The focus will be on demonstrating the military utility of quantum sensors to address joint force strategic capabilities such as [PNT] According to the DIU, anomaly detected.

According to the request, quantum sensor technology has matured to the point where the Pentagon is ready for operational demonstrations in multiple areas critical to warfighters.

The joint force's critical missions are currently supported by classical sensors that observe changes in movement, electric fields, magnetic fields, and gravity, according to the request. But facing new competition requires new and innovative solutions.

The TQS program includes three initiatives: Inertial Sensing, Magnetometers, and Quantum Sensing Spiral Enhancement Technology Deployment. This multi-phase, multi-year effort aims to create a mature technology prototype that culminates in an end-to-end DoD operational utility demonstration.

Proposals for the TQS call are expected to be submitted by May 29th.

DIU's new portfolio will also focus on existing and future hypersonics, including the High Cadence Airborne Test Capability (HyCAT) program.

In early 2023, DIU launched the HyCAT initiative, a program aimed at creating a prototype hypersonic test system for the Department of Defense. As of November 2023, DIU has signed six contracts to support his HyCAT program.

In the future, the new portfolio aims to accelerate prototyping efforts focused on advanced materials and propulsion, nanotechnology, photonics, microelectronics, additive manufacturing, and quantum information science, according to DIU. That's what it means.

