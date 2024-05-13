Massive leak reveals Google's entire Pixel 9 lineup in live photos





Summary Live photos reveal Google's Pixel 9 Pro with a pill-shaped camera bar, hinting at new design changes. The series lineup is likely to include his Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 XL, and 9 Fold with various display sizes and RAM. A redesigned camera bar can be seen in the images, with the Pro model sporting a triple camera setup and unique back texture.

Earlier this year, a series of live photos of what appeared to be Google's next Pixel 9 Pro leaked online, giving us a good look at the flagship device and its new pill-shaped rear camera bar. The leaked images showed the upcoming device's rounded edges, flatter frame, button positions, and more, leaving little to the imagination.

Now, the same source that gave us the first look at the Pixel 9 Pro has shared a live image of what could be the entire Pixel 9 lineup. This may be hinted at during Google I/O 2024 on Tuesday, May 14th.

Citing anonymous sources, Russian-language site Rozetked claims that the entire Pixel 9 series lineup will consist of four devices: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL (names not confirmed), and Pixel 9 Pro. I shared a live photo. 9 Fold (name not confirmed). Apart from the photos, the publication also revealed some previously unknown specifications and codenames.

For reference, the Pixel 9 is codenamed Tokay and will feature a 6.24-inch display with 12GB of RAM. Similarly, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, codenamed Caiman and Komodo, will feature 6.34-inch and 6.73-inch displays, respectively, and 16GB of RAM each. While the Pixel 9's display size is reportedly about the same as the Pixel 8, the Pixel 9 Pro appears to be significantly smaller, going from 6.7 inches on the Pixel 8 Pro to 6.34 inches on the new Pro model. .

The addition of the XL model means the Pixel 9 Pro has a smaller display size, similar to how Apple sells the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in the same size, and the larger iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This may be the cause. If you need additional screen space.

Note that while the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are roughly the same size, the Pixel 9's bezels are slightly larger than its counterparts. All devices in the Pixel 9 series will reportedly run on Google's Tensor G4 chipset and feature 120Hz AMOLED panels.

Redesigned camera bar almost confirmed

Source: rozetked

Google has opted for a nearly identical back design for its Pixel lineup since the Pixel 6. However, in the next series, the tablet-shaped rear camera bar will breathe new life. This is probably the only piece of metal on the Pixel 6. The outside of the phone is not mirror finished.

Leaks suggest that the Pixel 9 will take a similar approach to the Pixel 8, with a dual rear camera setup, while the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL will feature a triple camera system. All three of his cameras on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to be 50MP, but the exact specifications of the Pixel 9 are currently unknown.

The leaked images also show that only the Pro model will have a matte back and glossy frame, while the regular Pixel 9 will have its textures swapped, giving it a glossy back and matte frame. Additionally, the corners of the upcoming series appear more rounded in photos compared to the Pixel 8 series, giving the upcoming device a similar look to the iPhone 15 series.

It's worth noting that Rozetked hasn't shared any information about the reported Pixel 9 Fold other than the fact that it exists and that Google is working on it. It will probably be released separately from the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup.

While we don't expect future devices to be announced at Google I/O, there's a good chance they'll be hinted at. Or maybe Google will show us a glimpse of his Pixel 9 series. Find out what you can expect to see at the annual event below.

