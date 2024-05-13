Mayor Tim Busse joins Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar to attend historic investment announcement at Polar Semiconductor in Bloomington





St. Paul, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the U.S. Department of Commerce, state and local economic development officials, and business leaders announced today that Polar Semiconductor will leverage $120 million in direct funding as part of the U.S. The company announced that it will invest $525 million to expand its Minton manufacturing facility. CHIPS and science law, as well as his $75 million investment from the Minnesota Forward Fund, the state of Minnesota's initiative to promote business expansion.

Polar's federal funding marks Minnesota's first award from the American Chips and Science Act of 2022, President Biden's $53 billion initiative to grow U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, research and development, and the workforce. Become.

Minnesota's $75 million investment comes from the Minnesota Forward Fund, a new program in the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) that Governor Walz signed into law last year to invest $400 million in business growth in Minnesota. It's out. It also provides matching funds to businesses seeking federal resources, such as CHIPS Act funding. This is the first award for the Minnesota Forward Fund.

“Minnesota has a reputation as a leader in our growing high-tech economy, as a top state for innovation in manufacturing, education and workforce training,” said Governor Walz. “We have consistently and creatively supported companies like Polar Semiconductor that want to establish and grow their businesses here in Minnesota. We are grateful for our partnership.”

“Minnesota continues to be at the forefront of business expansion. Through this expansion, we are opening our doors, bringing people to our state, and working towards our goal of making Minnesota the best state in the nation for children. “There are,” said Lt. Governor Flanagan. “This investment underscores DEED’s commitment to supporting the growth and operations of Minnesota businesses, and we are grateful for their work and strong partnership with the Department of Commerce. Together, we , securing high-growth, high-demand, high-paying jobs” and building a more prosperous Minnesota. ”

“Thanks to President Biden's leadership, this announcement will put as much taxpayer dollars as possible into creating jobs, securing supply chains, and strengthening Minnesota's manufacturing industry,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. said. “This proposed investment in Polar will attract private capital and help make Polar an independent foundry based in the United States. It will create a stable domestic supply of chips.”

“We are excited to announce this historic investment in semiconductor manufacturing in Minnesota. The expansion of our manufacturing facility will increase our production capacity and allow us to expand into innovative technologies to serve new customers and markets. ,” said Surya Iyer, president and chief operating officer (COO) of Polar Semiconductor. “Polar and its employees are grateful for the U.S. Department of Commerce and the State of Minnesota's commitment to the future of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, and appreciate the strong collaboration with the CHIPS Program Office, DEED, and the City of Bloomington, Minnesota. In this process, Polar also welcomed significant equity investments from Niobrara Capital and Prysm Capital, which will make the company US-owned, as well as continued support from our long-term partners Sanken Electric and Allegro MicroSystems. We welcome your support.”

Polar produces high-voltage semiconductors used in automotive, commercial and industrial applications in a 310,000-square-foot facility in Bloomington and employs 540 people. The company produces approximately 20,000 semiconductor wafers each month. Polar's $525 million expansion will allow the company to expand its facilities, potentially doubling monthly production and leading to 160 new jobs.

Expanding the semiconductor sector is a priority for Minnesota and the nation as a whole. Increasing domestic semiconductor manufacturing would help reduce U.S. dependence on foreign producers such as China and strengthen U.S. national security. Semiconductors are also a core component of the supply chain for high-tech industries such as computing and clean energy, meaning this sector has significant growth potential in the coming years.

“The Minnesota Forward Fund is one way President Walz Flanagan's administration supports innovative companies like Polar Semiconductor that are helping build Minnesota's cutting-edge economy,” said DEED Commissioner Matt.・Mr. Varilek stated. “Minnesota is home to a growing number of semiconductor companies, creating hundreds of new, high-paying jobs each year, and we are grateful for the U.S. Department of Commerce’s support to further strengthen this innovative industry. ”

More than 150 semiconductor manufacturing companies operate in Minnesota, a number that grew by 13.5% between 2021 and 2023. Semiconductor and other electronic component manufacturing companies employ 10,800 workers in Minnesota, with average wages of approximately $85,000 per year, 18.2% above the company average. industry. These companies have added about 1,900 jobs to Minnesota over the past two years. This is a massive increase of 21.3%, more than four times faster than the overall growth of the economy.

Polar Semiconductor is a leader in the Minnesota CHIPS Coalition, which was formed by the Greater Minneapolis-Saint Paul Partnership, a 15-county regional economic development partnership, in late 2022 following the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act. Comprised of more than 70 organizations including manufacturers, supply chain partners, education and training providers, labor organizations, and state and local governments, the coalition aims to revitalize the region's technology heritage and strengthen the Midwest's semiconductor industry. He is determined to establish himself as the country's leader.

“The federal government’s significant investment in Polar Semiconductor will build the Greater MSP region’s digital infrastructure to meet the needs of diverse industries including medical devices, consumer electronics, automotive, data centers, space and military systems. fueling the nation's next economy,” said Peter Frosch, President and CEO of the GREATER MSP Partnership. “Thanks to dedicated state matching funds through the Minnesota Forward Fund, the region's semiconductor industry is poised to expand. is key to building regional and state economic growth.”

“Bloomington has always been a place where innovation thrives. Polar Semiconductor's significant private investment in facility expansion, with direct funding from CHIPS and Science Act, and a significant investment from the State of Minnesota, will boost the local economy and help Bloomington growth and vibrancy in semiconductor manufacturing,” said Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse. “We are excited to see the tangible benefits of these investments in our city, creating jobs and new opportunities for our employees and communities.”

Extensive state and federal support made today's expansion announcement possible.

Last April, DEED provided $4.8 million in funding from the Minnesota Investment Fund and Job Creation Fund to support Polar's expansion. The company also received approximately $415,000 in Minnesota Jobs Skills Partnership awards from DEED for development training programs for semiconductor workers. In June, Secretary Raimondo participated in a roundtable discussion in Bloomington with the Minnesota Chip Coalition, which includes Polar and is led by GREATER MSP. The roundtable focused on opportunities to grow Minnesota's semiconductor industry, and in September, Governor Walz, Secretary Varilek, and members of the Governor's Business Development Mission to Japan delegation met with Sanken Electric executives. . Discussion focused on the company's investments in Minnesota and the state's high-tech manufacturing prospects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bloomingtonmn.gov/cob/news/mayor-tim-busse-joins-governor-tim-walz-and-senator-amy-klobuchar-historic-investment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos