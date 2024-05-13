Great iPad, but needs new software





Apple's new iPad Pro comes in two sizes and starts at $999. It also features a new add-on case called Smart Keyboard that gives you a laptop-like experience.

Apple's new iPad Pro and iPad Air models go on sale Wednesday. I've been testing the new iPad Pro for a few days now, and I've found it to be a great iPad.

This is an important announcement for Apple. Earlier this month, the company reported that second-quarter iPad sales were down 16% year-over-year. Apple hasn't released a new iPad since October 2022.

The new iPad Pro is powered by the latest M4 chip, is faster, and has a new OLED display that's more colorful than previous screens. This is the thinnest product Apple has ever released.

But it's still running the same iPad software, and it's starting to feel outdated. The fully loaded model I tested costs about $2,499. That's before you add the $350 keyboard and $129 Apple Pencil Pro. Adding these will help you get more out of your device.

It's time for Apple to make this more than just an iPad. The software, called iPadOS, needs to catch up with the hardware.

New iPad Pro models at Apple event. The new iPad Pro is the first Apple device to feature the M4 chip. The larger version with a 13-inch display is the thinnest Apple device to date, with a thickness of his 5.1 millimeters.

Christoph Dernbach Picture Alliance | Getty Images

The new iPad Pro cost $200 more than the model it replaced. I tested the larger 13-inch iPad Pro. Pricing starts at $1,299 before storage and 5G upgrades. Prices for the 11-inch model start at $999.

The first thing I noticed when I picked it up was how thin it was. This is noticeable compared to the M1 iPad Pro that I've been using for the past few years. And it's light. This is especially great on the 13-inch model, which replaces the 12.9-inch version. I always thought it was too heavy and difficult to use as a tablet. It still feels big, but it's easier to handle.

The new OLED screen is also a highlight. It's clear and super colorful. This is similar to the OLED screens that Apple has used on his iPhone Pro for years, but not on the iPad. The screen adapts, brightening up dark movies or showing scenes with explosions. Professional video and photo editors will appreciate its color accuracy. I loved using it in the movies and while playing Diablo Immortal. Games will look better as Activision Blizzard releases an update that improves the graphics on the M4 iPad Pro. The four stereo speakers are nice and loud, but not too loud.

Finally, the camera was placed in the correct location. It's located along the side edge of your iPad, so when you prop it up it becomes the center of your FaceTime call. It used to sit on top of the iPad, forcing you to awkwardly look to the side during video calls. The quality during testing was nice and crisp. I liked that I used the Center Stage feature to have the camera follow me as I moved around the room.

2024 13-inch Apple iPad Pro

Todd Hazelton CNBC

The iPad has the latest and greatest M4 chip, but it's not yet available in Macs. When we ran the GeekBench multicore benchmark test, it scored 48% higher than the previous M2 iPad Pro. Apple promises up to 4x faster rendering and 1.5x faster processor performance compared to M2. This means that editing videos, rendering 3D models, and more in Final Cut Pro for iPad is faster for professionals who need it. The M4 also has a special engine that helps drive the “tandem OLED” display. Apple has taken a unique approach to the iPad by stacking two OLED screens on top of each other. This requires this special part of the M4 chip to work.

The iPad Pro felt fast when running two apps side by side, switching between Slack and the web browser, and loading games. Apps switch instantly. When it comes to everyday things like browsing the web and launching apps, it wasn't much different than the M1 iPad. This seems to be the primary use of the iPad. More details are provided in the next section.

2024 13-inch Apple iPad Pro

Todd Hazelton CNBC

The new iPad Pro supports Apple's updated $350 Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro ($300 for the 11-inch version). It's great, with a full-featured row above the number keys for switching apps, adjusting volume and brightness, and more, just like typing on a Mac. Apple has added a much larger trackpad and aluminum palm rest, but the outside is just as soft, and the “floating” screen mechanism remains, with magnetic pins that secure the iPad to the case and allow you to tilt it back and forth. I can.

2024 13-inch Apple iPad Pro

Todd Hazelton CNBC

The updated Apple Pencil Pro is also a lot of fun. I primarily use Apple Pencil to sign documents. However, people who draw and paint on their iPad, or who want more control in their 3D and video apps, will love this new feature. I liked the pencil, brush, and eraser tools as well as switching between colors and tactile pulses to confirm my grip. Developers can add squeeze functionality to their apps to allow access to different tools in different apps. The added gyroscope also allows you to change the stroke of your pencil or pen by tilting and rotating the pencil. Double-tapping is also useful, allowing you to switch between things like the Pencil and Eraser tools. The hover feature previews where you will touch on the display.

Apple promises the same battery life as previous iPad Pros. Therefore, web browsing or video watching can be about 10 hours, and if you are browsing the web with a mobile phone connection, he can do 9 hours. It matched what I received during testing. Expected to use it throughout the working day. Still, that's impressive considering this iPad is 1.3 mm thinner and 103 grams lighter than the last 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

What's wrong?

2024 13-inch Apple iPad Pro

Todd Hazelton CNBC

My biggest complaints about the Pro model are: The software, iPadOS, is what other iPads come with. I think it's a great feature, but it's time for the Pro model to have a better operating system.

My guess is that Apple has something big planned for next month's Worldwide Developers Conference, so I hope it addresses this. My wish probably won't come true, but I'd love to see the iPad Pro behave like a Mac. Plug it into the keyboard and it turns into his touchscreen MacBook. You can lift it up, remove it, and use it like a regular iPad. It has a newer processor than Apple's MacBook, so this could be possible if Apple wanted it. Either way, you need to improve your multitasking.

iPad Pro Stage Manager

Todd Hazelton CNBC

Apple's “Stage Manager” feature was supposed to make it easier to run multiple apps and switch between them, but it's still too confusing to use. The app should open in a separate window and be minimized, just like on a Mac. Macs also have M-series processors, so they should be able to run Mac apps as well.

Apple talked a lot about artificial intelligence when it announced the new iPad. But most of the AI ​​is what Apple used to call machine learning. A lot of that happens behind the scenes. For example, the camera can take multiple photos of a document and scan it more accurately. AI can isolate backgrounds in Final Cut Pro and generate music in apps like StaffPad. Apple CEO Tim Cook has said he will talk about generative AI at WWDC in June, so more features are likely on the way.

Finally, I wish the iPad Pro supported always-on displays like Apple's iPhone Pro. You'll be able to glance at your iPad and see notifications, music, widgets, and more. However, the iPad screen refresh rate bottoms out at 10hz instead of 1hz. This means it still refreshes frequently and consumes more power.

Should you buy the 2024 iPad Pro?

2024 13-inch Apple iPad Pro

Todd Hazelton CNBC

It depends on what you need. I don't need a faster chip, but this is my favorite iPad ever. I like that it's thinner and lighter than my previous iPad. The new keyboard is great. The new Apple Pencil Pro works well, but more creative people than me will probably use it.

I still think 13 inches is a little too big, and most people would choose the 11 inch model. If you don't need all the speed, you should consider the new iPad Air, which is cheaper and has a larger 13-inch screen. If you just need a tablet to browse the web, play games, and check email, buy the $350 iPad.

