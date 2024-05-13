Google warns against 'sneaky redirects' when updating content





When dealing with content from older websites, Google warns against using certain redirects that can be misleading to users.

This advice was featured on a recent episode of Google's Search Off The Record podcast.

In this episode, Search Relations team members John Mueller and Lizzy Sussman discuss strategies for managing “content decay,” the gradual process by which a website's content becomes obsolete over time. .

In the conversation, the two Googlers talked about the practice of using redirects when old content is replaced or updated.

However, it does warn against certain redirect methods that may be considered “sneaky.”

When Rel=canonical becomes “sneaky”

The redirect method that raised the red flag is incorrect use of the rel=canonical tag.

This was brought up in the discussion about linking similar but not equivalent content.

Mr Sussman said:

“…In that case, I wish there was something that could tie them together, because it feels like it would be better to redirect.

For example, Daniel Weisberg from our team blogged about debugging traffic drops using Search Console in a blog post. He then set about documenting it and adding content to it. We want people to go see new things, and we want people to find those new things in search results.

So for me, just like this, I don't see why people need to look for older versions. Because this is not like an announcement. It was like best practice information.

So, for that purpose, would it be better to have something like a rel=canonical situation?”

Mr. Mueller immediately raised concerns about the use of the rel=canonical tag suggested by Mr. Sassman.

Mr. Muller replied:

“rel=canonical is kind of sneaky because it’s not really the same thing…it’s not equivalent.

I always think of rel=canonical as telling search engines “these are actually equivalent and you can choose whichever you like.”

We look at it like, “Well, these are equivalent, but we'll treat this as a redirect,” which is awkward. Because they're like, “Oh, they say rel=canonical, but they actually mean something else.” “”

what to do instead

If you have to make a decision similar to Sussman's, Mueller says this is the right approach.

“I think it's either redirect or not redirect. It's really like saying either replace it or keep both.”

The best way to link a page to a newer, more comprehensive page is to use a redirect instead of rel=canonical.

Or, if you think the old page still has value, you can keep both.

Why SEJ is paying attention

Using redirects or canonical tags incorrectly can be seen as an attempt to manipulate search rankings, which violates Google's guidelines and can lead to penalties and reduced visibility.

By following Google's recommendations, you can help keep your site in good condition and ensure your visitors access the most relevant content.

Listen to the entire podcast episode below.

FAQ What are the issues with using the rel=canonical tag for updated content?

Using the rel=canonical tag can be misleading if the old and new pages are not equivalent.

Google's John Mueller suggests that rel=canonical means the pages are the same and the search engine can choose between them. Using this to signal a redirect when the content is not equivalent is considered “sneaky” and potentially manipulative.

Rel=canonical should only be used when the contents are truly equivalent. Otherwise, we recommend a 301 redirect or keeping both pages.

Is it acceptable to keep old content accessible to users?

Yes, it is acceptable to keep old content accessible if it still has value. Google's John Mueller suggests either redirecting the old content to the updated page or continuing to publish both versions of the content.

If older content provides valuable information or historical context, it's worth keeping it accessible along with updated versions.

How should redirects be handled when updating website content?

The correct approach to handling redirects is to use 301 redirects when stale content is replaced or considered stale.

A 301 redirect tells search engines and visitors that the old page has permanently moved to a new location. Additionally, link assets can be transferred, minimizing the negative impact on search rankings.

