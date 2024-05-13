Undisturbed quantum technology leaps forward to boost UK resilience – UKRI





In an unprecedented achievement, the UK has successfully completed a commercial flight test of an advanced quantum-based navigation system that cannot be intercepted or spoofed by an adversary.

Global Positioning System (GPS) interference is currently relatively rare and does not directly affect aircraft flight paths. However, new quantum-based positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) systems will be part of a larger solution to provide resilient navigation that complements space-based navigation and timing systems. This could help ensure that critical transportation systems and infrastructure can operate without interruption.

Quantum technology company Infleqtion, in collaboration with aerospace companies BAE Systems and QinetiQ, has completed trials at the Ministry of Defence, Boscombe Down, Wiltshire. Science Minister Andrew Griffiths was on board the final test flight on May 9, 2024.

These tests are the first time this type of ground-breaking technology has been tested in the UK on a flying aircraft. These are also the world's first officially recognized flights.

funding

The project, led by Infleqtion and in collaboration with industry and academic partners, has received nearly £8 million in UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funding delivered by Innovate UK. This includes funding through the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund and more recently his UKRI Technology Mission Fund.

This successful project will build on a further 2.5 billion in funding announced to enable the National Quantum Strategy and National Quantum Technology Program to continue for another 10 years.

world leader quantum

Science Minister Andrew Griffiths said:

From airliners to ships, we all rely on accurate and safe navigation systems. The scientific research we support here can provide us with the resilience to protect our interests.

The fact that this technology has taken to British skies for the first time is further evidence that the UK is one of the world leaders in the quantum field.

Two breakthrough quantum technologies

In a series of test flights, a team led by Infleqtion demonstrated two breakthrough quantum technologies aboard QinetiQ's modified aircraft, the RJ100 Airborne Technology Demonstrator. Two breakthrough quantum technologies are:

Compact Tiqker Optical Atomic Clock A tightly confined ultracold atom-based quantum system

The technology being tested during the flight will form part of the Quantum Inertial Navigation System (Q-INS). This has the potential to revolutionize PNT with a system that provides exceptional accuracy and resilience independent of traditional satellite navigation using GPS.

PNT helps us know our location, navigate, and track time. The basis of modern PNT technology is a high-precision clock. These ultra-accurate timekeepers are essential for a variety of applications, and portable production of ultracold atoms is also a key piece of the puzzle.

Ultracold atoms, atoms cooled to temperatures close to absolute zero (the coldest temperature possible), are ideal for building the quantum accelerometers and gyroscopes that form the heart of Q-INS.

The test was funded by UKRI, with a particular focus on the development of quantum sensors to address the UK's heavy reliance on the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), or GPS, for location, navigation and timing data. It is part of a project that received This dependence creates vulnerabilities where a single point of failure (such as GPS signal jamming or spoofing) can disrupt critical economic, defense, or strategic activities.

The consortium working with Infleqtion includes:

Fraunhofer Applied Photonics Alter Technology Center UK Caledonian Photonics Redwave Labs PA Consulting BAE Systems QinetiQ Marks significant progress

Dr Timothy Ballance, Chairman of Infleqtion UK, said:

Our recent trials represent an important step forward in the development of quantum PNT solutions. Our work directly addresses the critical need to reduce reliance on satellite navigation systems, which are vulnerable to a variety of risks.

The successful flight test demonstrates the potential of quantum technology in overcoming navigation system challenges, which is an exciting development for future applications in the aerospace industry and other fields.

Development of next generation air system

Henry White, Sensing Technology Lead at BAE Systems said:

These tests represent an important step forward in the development of quantum technologies that could ultimately have significant military benefits.

Reliably and accurately knowing where and when assets and sensor systems are located informs platform design and additional functionality options. This will play a major role in supporting the development of next-generation combat air systems.

Now, by working closely with a wide range of industries and experts in the early stages of technology development, we are able to shape solutions in a way that ensures the technology can be integrated into military applications.

Collaboration across the defense ecosystem

Simon Galt, Managing Director (Aviation) at QinetiQ said:

We are proud to partner with BAE Systems and Infleqtion to successfully test this cutting-edge technology, combining our quantum expertise with our airborne technology demonstrator jet to quickly and We have demonstrated our ability to work together effectively.

excellent team of collaborators

Roger McKinlay, Quantum Technologies Challenge Director at Innovate UK, part of UKRI, said:

Modern infrastructure increasingly relies on high-precision timing and navigation derived from satellite signals. These flight tests represent the culmination of two excellent projects funded through UKRI. Infleqtion had the vision to create this project and the leadership skills to execute it with a great team of collaborators.

Mark important milestones

The completion of these flight tests marks a key milestone towards Mission 4 of the UK's National Quantum Strategy. The mission aims to bring quantum navigation systems to aircraft by 2030, providing next-generation precision and resiliency independent of satellite signals.

The successful testing of the optical atomic clock, Infleqtion's Tiqker, and the core elements of the quantum inertial sensor onboard QinetiQ's RJ100 airborne technology demonstrator represents a breakthrough in airborne quantum technology.

More information about inflections

With offices in the US, UK, and Australia, Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information exactly where you need it. By operating at the edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unparalleled levels of precision and power to generate streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and related governments.

Building on ColdQuanta's 16 years of pioneering quantum research, our hardware products and artificial intelligence-powered solutions address critical market needs, including:

Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Global Communications Security and Efficiency Resilient Energy Distribution Quantum Computing Acceleration

Learn how Infleqtion is transforming the way you communicate, navigate, discover and connect on LinkedIn.

Infleqtion UK is a wholly owned subsidiary of leading commercial brand Infleqtion. Infleqtion UK has a well-equipped quantum research laboratory and established production facilities in Oxford for British-developed optical integrated cold source products.

The company conducts advanced research and development in the following areas:

Inertial sensing and advanced timing for navigation in GNSS-denied environments Radio frequency sensors for communications and defense applications Memory modules for secure quantum networks Quantum information platform for computation and simulation About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides the world's most advanced, technology-driven defense, aerospace and security solutions. The company employs approximately 100,000 skilled workers in approximately 40 countries.

We work with our customers and local partners to develop, design, manufacture, and support products and systems that deliver military capabilities, protect national security, and keep critical information and infrastructure safe. Masu.

About QinetiQ

QinetiQ is a global defense and security integration company focused on mission-driven innovation.

We employ more than 8,500 highly skilled people to create new ways to protect what matters most and test technology, systems and processes to ensure they meet operational needs. We are working on this. We allow you to introduce new features and enhancements to ensure we deliver the performance you need.

Learn more about QinetiQ here. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @QinetiQ. Please visit our blog.

Image above: Andrew Griffith's quantum visit to Infleqtion on May 9, 2024. Credit: QinetiQ Ltd

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ukri.org/news/un-jammable-quantum-tech-takes-flight-to-boost-uks-resilience/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos