Tritech expands emergency medical services through strategic acquisition of SAM Medical





press release

Leland, North Carolina Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc. (Tri-Tech), a leading provider of tactical emergency medical solutions and human identification kits, joins SAM Medical, a world-renowned provider of innovative medical care. ) announced the acquisition of Devices and trauma care solutions such as tourniquets, hemostatic devices, splints, pelvic binders, and intraosseous access systems. The acquisition of SAM Medical represents a significant expansion of Tri-Techs' unique critical care product offering and further solidifies the company's leadership position in the critical care market, following the acquisition of Hartwell Medical in January. I assume that.

Founded by Dr. Sam Sheinberg and Dr. Cherry Sheinberg, SAM Medical has a proud history of revolutionizing emergency medical products in the trauma management field. As a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and trauma surgeon with Vietnam War experience, Dr. Sheinberg has developed many cutting-edge life-saving products over the years, including the widely known SAM Splint. The company is also well known for its SAM XT extremity tourniquet and SAM IO intraosseous access system, among other innovative products.

Dr. Sam Sheinberg's visionary contributions to the field of emergency medicine are widely recognized by him and his team at SAM Medical, and Tri-Tech is committed to this commitment to innovation and dedication to improving patient outcomes. We will continue to inherit the tradition. SAM Medical remains focused on developing high-quality medical devices and solutions for emergency responders, medical professionals, and individuals in need of life-saving treatment. Tri-Tech recognizes the importance of maintaining the unique culture, autonomy and expertise that has made SAM Medical a trusted brand in the medical industry for his 40 years. SAM Medical will continue to be led by Randy Reed and the talented team that has contributed to the company's success to date, with solid support from Dr. Sam and Cherry as brand ambassadors. SAM Medical's team's proven track record drives innovation across product development to improve the quality of care available to patients around the world.

“I am confident that joining the Tri-Tech family of companies provides a bright future for SAM Medical,” said Dr. Sam Sheinberg. Tri-Techs' commitment to excellence and dedication to supporting those on the front lines of emergency care aligns perfectly with our company's values. I believe that the team that Cherry and I have built over the years will continue to grow under their stewardship and make a meaningful impact in the field of emergency medicine.

Dr. Sheinberg's pioneering spirit and his team's focus on products that improve patient outcomes are critical to advancing the field of emergency medicine, said TriTech CEO Jim Seidel. Stated. We have successfully partnered with SAM Medical for many years and are honored to have SAM Medical become an integral part of the Tri-Tech family. We are committed to supporting SAM Medical's continued innovation, growth and success.

About Tri-Tech Based in southeastern North Carolina, Tri-Tech is a leader in providing emergency medical supplies and human identification solutions to first responder and law enforcement markets around the world. With over 40 years of experience, Tri-Tech is the nation's most skilled developer and manufacturer of human identification solutions on the market today. Tri-Techs' premier DNA collection kits have become the gold standard for DNA collection. His Rescue Essentials brand of the company is a leading provider of custom medical kits to local, state, and federal agencies large and small. Additionally, the company's Hartwell Medical brand is a leader in patient transport, immobilization and airway management products. For more information, visit tritechforensics.com, rescue-essentials.com, and hartwellmedical.com.

About SAM Medical Based near Portland, Oregon, SAM Medical is at the forefront of developing unique medical products essential to saving lives. With a heritage spanning more than 40 years, SAM Medical's dedicated team has designed and produced innovative medical products that have become essential for a wide range of applications. SAM products are trusted around the world by a wide range of caregivers, nature explorers, sports medicine professionals, security forces and pre-hospital emergency care providers around the world who support emergency medical services. The company's innovative approach to medical device engineering has made it a leading player in the emergency medical industry. Innovative products include the SAM Splint, SAM XT Extremity Tourniquet, SAM IO Intraosseous Access System, SAM Chest Seal, SAM Junction Tourniquet (SJT), SAM Pelvic Sling, ChitoSAM, and SAM Soft Shell Splint . For more information, please visit sammedical.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ems1.com/ems-products/medical-equipment/tri-tech-expands-emergency-medical-offering-with-the-strategic-acquisition-of-sam-medical The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos