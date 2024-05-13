NREL Celebrates 2023 Staff and Technology Awards | News





The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's (NREL) 2023 Staff Award recipients were recognized at the annual Staff Award Ceremony held at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. Photo credit: Joe DelNero, NREL

To kick off the National Renewable Energy Laboratory's (NREL) Fiscal Year 2023 (2023) Staff Awards event, held annually since 1980, Director Martin Keller, Staff Awards Chair and Alaska Campus Communications Officer, He expressed his gratitude to Molly Rettig, co-chair of the event. Mr. Guli Blake, Head of HR Compliance and Communication Events and his team.

Mr. Keller co-hosted the ceremony at Denver's Mission Ballroom facility with MRIGlobal President and CEO Ian Collaine. Colrain said MRIGlobal is proud of his 80-year history with NREL and its predecessor, the Solar Energy Institute, and has supported more than half of his organization.

Principal conductor Rettig then launched the band, joined by Blake, event coordinator Courtney Kendall, Vanessa Stevens and Matt Irinaga, who watched virtually from NREL's Alaska campus, and Dan Steinberg from Maine. We would like to express our gratitude to the members of the staff awards committee, including: .

For the rest of the event, changemakers and renewable energy rock stars were honored for their various accomplishments with snippets of popular music.

2023 Award Winners

A variety of award winners deserved recognition and celebration in 2023. Presenter Kelsey Ramirez announced the first award recipient: Courtney Payne, Bioenergy Science and Technology Project Manager.

Donal Finnegan was then recognized for his work on battery safety and efficiency.

I think I echo everyone else's comments. NREL is a great place to work. It is primarily driven by the people around us, he said. The researchers in my group are talented, some of the most talented people I have ever worked with. He concluded that what a great time it is to work at NREL during the energy transition.

Kendall then took to the stage to welcome the Outstanding Team Award winners to the stage. Honorees Jen Sosch, Lindsey Steinman, Casey Shortsman, Christina Bader and Evan Wong received friendship bracelets and staff award plaques honoring current pop icons.

Other Outstanding Performance Award winners include Shin Jin, Hilary Sewell, Grant Buster, Arni Hecht, Milan Rahman, Sherry Curtis, Kent Terwilliger, Elise DeGeorge, Judy Will, Wesley Cole, and Thomas Bowen.

As the act continued, there was a section comparable to induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, highlighting two of NREL's signature honors given out each year: the HM Hubbard Award and the Van Morris Award.

The 2023 Hubbard Award recipient is Kai Zhu, a visionary who discovered the potential of metal halide perovskite materials more than a decade ago. As a result, NREL has emerged as a world leader in this field. 2023 Van Morris Award Winner Margo Melendez manages the Transportation Technology Integration Group to a new level while finding time to volunteer as the leader of the Hispanic and Latino Alliance Employee Resource Group .

Innovation and Technology Transfer Award

Ann Miller, Director of the Office of Technology Transfer, stayed on top of her game when announcing the Rising Star Award for Innovation and Technology Transfer. These are aimed at increasing involvement in NREL's technology commercialization function and continuing junior research staff. Mr. Miller recognized three rising stars: Kelly Rippey, Finnegan, and Charles Tripp.

The Highest Impact Publication Award went to a paper describing the use of engineered chiral perovskite materials whose chiral-induced spin selectivity enables room-temperature spin light-emitting diodes. The author team includes Ashley Gaulding, Steve Harvey, Joseph Berry, Joey Luther, and Matthew Beard.

The 2023 Directors Publishing Impact Award was awarded to Paul Denholm, Patrick Brown, Wesley, Maxwell Brown, Trieu Mai, Brian Sergi, Paige Jadun, Jonathan Ho, Jack for their technical report “Achieving 100% Clean Power by 2035”. “Examination of Supply-Side Options.'' Meyernik and Colin McMillan.

The Outstanding New Partnership Award was presented to Eric Kozubal and Rippy for their Blue Frontier Funds-In contract.

Kozbal was happy to thank the team.

The impressive lineup continued. The Excellence in Licensing Award went to Greg Beckham, who licensed the invention of renewable nitrification technology to startup Mars Materials, representing a new route to producing low-carbon bioproducts.

The award for Outstanding Business Collaboration with a Startup went to Bethany Spahn, who has worked with five startups over the past eight years in the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2) program. Her appearance was greeted with a loud chorus from IN2 fans.

Finally, Kozbal, who has been working on desiccant enhanced evaporative air conditioning (DEVap) technology for nearly 20 years and has produced multiple licenses, was also selected as a recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Innovator Award. He echoed his earlier speech and praised the team's harmonious efforts.

Afterward, Keller thanked everyone and said, “The reason we're here is clear. We want to accomplish our mission.” It was a very inspiring day.

Mr. Rettig concluded on a high note by congratulating the award winners who inspire us all with their passion and commitment to making the world a better place.

After the formal ceremony, Karishma Gokhale-Welch, former staff award recipient and member of the FY23 Committee, presented NREL's Clean Energy Innovators, which the committee signed for her and Co-Chairman Blake. handed Mr. Rettig a copy of the book. The book is like a greatest hits collection of lab insiders, including stories about this year's award winners and members of NREL's leadership team. You can download it for free.

The research, analysis and deployment work at NREL is ultimately about people, Gokhale-Welch said. What better way to recognize Molly and Guri's efforts than by giving them a copy of Clean Energy Innovators, which tells the stories of people who drive innovation?

And once again, with the 2023 Staff Awards, our mission to recognize the people of NREL is accomplished.

Find out what it's like to work at NREL.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nrel.gov/news/program/2024/nrel-celebrates-fiscal-year-2023-staff-awards-and-tech-awards.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos