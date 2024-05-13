Why Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are my favorite tech purchase this year





Prakar Khanna/ZDNET

During CES 2024, to pique my curiosity, I went to Sunglasses Hut and tried on the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. I never thought I would buy it, but I did. After 5 months, these glasses have become his favorite glasses purchased so far. The best part is that this device has improved over time.

I've tried smart glasses in the past, but they were all bulky and uncomfortable to wear for more than five minutes. Glasses feel like you have a gadget on your face all the time. However, the Ray-Ban Meta His Smart Glasses are different. These are sunglasses first and smart glasses second. This technology has taken a back seat not only in the design of the glasses, but also in the design of the charging case, which looks like a regular sunglasses case.

I also tested a lot of technology – Meta Ray-Ban was the biggest surprise

When you look at the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, they look more like sunglasses than gadgets. Its delicacy is a distinguishing feature for me. I purchased the Headliner version of the glasses for $329. This suited my style perfectly and I haven't carried sunglasses with me since. You can also get Ray-Bans with transparent lenses for indoor use, but that option is only available in the Wayfarer style, with prices starting at $299.

1. Great design and even better features Prakhar Khanna/ZDNET

I couldn't have been happier to purchase these Ray-Bans before my trip to Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles for two special reasons: video and sound.

It's difficult to document experiences on theme park rides, especially roller coasters. We got some great footage when we used Ray-Bans to record an outdoor Harry Potter ride. Outdoor shots looked great, even shots of me walking around a theme park, as even such a small form factor has great stabilization.

The footage may not be as good as a GoPro device, but I was able to get good perspective shots without having to attach a separate camera to my body or hat. I didn't count the smart glasses as an “additional device” since I would have worn sunglasses outside anyway. After all, I wore “normal” sunglasses at Universal Studios Singapore last year.

Samples of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses (left to right): outdoor during the day, evening, and indoors.

Prakar Khanna/ZDNET

Sample shots of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses (left to right): dark train ride, morning selfie, bright daylight shot

Prakar Khanna/ZDNET

We were also impressed with the quality of the low-light video footage. He recorded the Hogwarts Sorting Hat, and the footage looked like it was shot on a $400 smartphone.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses also work as earphones. These are not in-ear, so there will be some sound leakage, but if you already have plenty of ambient noise, that's fine. I had to turn the volume up to 100% in noisy places, but I still needed more volume. However, 90% of the time I didn't feel the need for it to be any louder.

Ray-Ban's sound quality isn't what you'll get with expensive stand-alone earbuds, but it takes your theme park experience to the next level by making the music feel like ambient sound that's part of the environment. You can trigger Spotify or Apple Music by tapping and holding the touchpad on the right arm of the glasses.

Standalone earbuds also come with a microphone, and these Ray-Bans are no exception. It has multiple microphones built in and the quality is amazing. I've received many calls with these smart glasses, and callers said they didn't notice a huge difference in sound quality compared to regular earbuds (OnePlus Buds 3).

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses last about 2 hours even with heavy use. My usage included constant music, a few phone calls, and lots of camera footage. Also, since I didn't listen to much music and used my camera in moderation, he wore his glasses for 5 hours straight with the battery at 10%. Meta's official figures say battery life is 4 hours, which includes “capturing and syncing 100 videos or up to 500 photos.” I'm happy that Ray-Bans can function as sunglasses even when they are completely charged.

Prakar Khanna/ZDNET

Another important factor to consider when purchasing a companion device, such as a smartwatch or a smart ring for your phone, is how you charge it, since you'll be charging it often. It's a pain when these devices require their own charging. Thankfully, this isn't an issue with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, as the charging case requires the same cable as your phone, namely a Type-C cable.

When it comes to privacy, the glasses have a white LED light on the opposite side of the camera that lights up when you record a video or take a photo. You don't attract attention in public, but if you're recording someone in person, they will.

2. This is the perfect AI form factor Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Unlike recently launched AI-enabled gadgets like Rabbit's R1 and Humane's Ai Pin, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses aren't AI-first. Rather than replacing my phone, these glasses have remained with me as a great companion device.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses also now feature the Meta AI assistant, which was unveiled last month. I haven't tried Assistant on my device yet, but I used the “Hey Meta” trigger to ask the glasses to make a call or play music, and this worked fine.

I think these Ray-Bans are the perfect form factor for an AI device. The speakers are close to your ears, and their placement creates a more intimate feedback than announcing something through a body-mounted speaker or a device in your palm.

Room for improvement Prakhar Khanna/ZDNET

I've never been annoyed by the glasses bug, but it's frustrating when the camera records in 3:4 aspect ratio instead of 9:16. This toggle wouldn't be an issue if there was a way to change the ratio in settings, but there is no way to set the aspect ratio from the Meta View app. The glasses are designed to record in 9:16, so it's unclear why the app's output is 3:4.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses record images from a slightly perpendicular perspective, rather than from your actual line of sight. If you're used to having an Insta360 Go 3 or GoPro attached to your head and expect to get similar angles with these smart glasses, you'll be in for a surprise. I was trying to get used to a right-angle perspective, but my footage often had a lot of space on the left.

The glasses charge quickly, but I wish Meta's next-gen Ray-Bans had longer battery life. I use glasses to listen to music while commuting. This usage will drain half the battery by the time you get to the event where you want to record video. And if you wear glasses with transition lenses all day long, you won't be able to do that.

Despite these shortcomings, I use the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses every day and consider them to be one of the best investments I've made in a while.

