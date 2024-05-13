Lawmakers propose military testing and evaluation cell managed by DIU





Lawmakers are calling on the Department of Defense to establish a test and evaluation center to help move innovative technologies to military forces more quickly.

In the fiscal year 2025 defense policy bill released on May 13, the House Armed Services Committee calls on the Department of Defense to establish a test and evaluation office within the Defense Innovation Unit.

The initiative will begin as a three-year pilot program starting in fiscal year 2025, with the goal of making it easier for high-need technologies to transition into traditional test and validation processes.

In implementing the pilot program, the Director of the Defense Innovation Unit shall conduct continuous and iterative testing and evaluation of technologies that have the potential to provide combat capabilities to the Department of Defense in the short and medium term. state.

The proposal aims to address two persistent Pentagon challenges: the lack of adequate testing infrastructure and the often lengthy process of getting much-needed prototypes into the hands of military personnel. .

The cell has a dedicated cadre of testing experts focused on validating the effectiveness of a variety of commercial systems, software-based technologies, and other projects. We also work on establishing operational concepts for these capabilities so that the systems we test can be quickly migrated to units that require those capabilities.

The proposal comes as the DIU takes on a larger role in helping the Department of Defense leverage in-demand technology in more areas. Last year, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin elevated the unit to the executive branch, and in February the DIU announced a strategy to more effectively leverage commercially derived capabilities within the military.

In March, Congress appropriated nearly $1 billion in funding for DIU, an $800 million increase over fiscal year 2023 funding. The organization is still deciding how to use the funding, but DIU Director Doug Beck told C4ISRNET in April that it will accelerate existing programs, launch new programs and expand within other Department of Defense innovation organizations. He said it can be divided into four main areas: supporting certain projects and addressing some challenges. The challenges commercial companies face when trying to work with the Department of Defense.

Elsewhere in the policy bill, the House Armed Services Committee proposes expanding the DIU's pool of scientific expertise from five positions to 35 positions. The draft bill doesn't have many details, but it says the move will improve the Defense Innovation Unit's ability to attract talent and research. Hire new types of staff faster.

Courtney Albon is a space and emerging technology reporter for C4ISRNET. She has been covering the U.S. military since 2012 with a focus on the Air Force and Space Force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense's most important acquisition, budget, and policy challenges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/2024/05/13/lawmakers-propose-diu-managed-military-testing-and-evaluation-cell/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos