IBC2024 is poised to lead innovation, explore trends, and foster collaboration across the global media technology community





The four-day trade show and three-day IBC conference bring together the content and technology communities to showcase breakthrough innovation, address media's most pressing trends, and enable collaboration.

The IBC conference agenda will feature keynotes, presentations, and panels from thought leaders from around the world who will delve into the issues, challenges, and opportunities that are transforming M&E and technology.

The current initial lineup of speakers is as follows:

Kasia Jablonska, Director of Digital and On-Demand, BBC Studios Israel Esteban, Chief Technology Officer, beIN MEDIA GROUP Laura Florence, Senior Vice President, Global FAST Channel, Fremantle Phil Wiser, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer, Paramount Global David Boucher, Chief Television and Entertainment Officer, Virgin Media O2

Conference attendees will also have access to a dedicated Delegate Lounge where special networking breakfasts, roundtables and other events will be held.

IBC2024 will also feature four days of presentations, panels, masterclasses, and demonstrations focused on key topics such as AI, 5G, cloud, esports, immersive experiences, OTT and streaming, adtech, and connected technologies. We also provide exhibition hall content programs. These will take place throughout the show in the Showcase Theater, Innovation Stage, two Content Everywhere Stages, and the AI ​​Tech Zone Stage. The Innovation Stage will also feature a demonstration of the Accelerator Media Innovation Program, which will explore how many of the most inventive players in M&E and technology collaborate on rapid projects that address real-world challenges facing the industry today. Demonstrate what you are doing.

Michael Crimp, CEO of IBC, said: IBC2024 delivers the world's best exhibition and content program, focusing on people and purpose, covering innovative technologies and changing business models. In 2024, the M&E industry will be at the center of major events around the world. In addition to showcasing top-level Olympic sports content, IBC will also focus on important news topics such as disinformation this year, a year of global elections. IBC2024 promises to be a must-see event for M&E professionals around the world. Registration is currently being accepted. We look forward to enjoying his world-class IBC again in Amsterdam.

IBC2024 will once again feature major global media technology brands including AWS, Blackmagic, Canon, LG, LTN, Panasonic, Ross Video, Samsung, Sony, and Zixi. The exhibition space contracted by participating companies has already exceeded last year's total of 44,500 square meters. Additionally, IBC2024 has expanded the venue to include Hall 14, added a second Content Everywhere area, and established a new AI Tech Zone.

Several companies will return as exhibitors for the first time since pre-pandemic, with Benro, Insta360, Robe, Vecima and Yamaha returning to the show. Over 100 new exhibitors have also booked space so far, including Antenna Hungaria, Frequency Networks, MBS, Medianet Berlin, Servers.com and swXtch.io. Bookings by exhibitors from Asia-Pacific are a region that has grown significantly over the last year, and is expected to see double-digit growth again in 2024.

IBC Director Steve Connolly said: “We have a strong pipeline for further bookings as the show continues to grow in regions where the M&E industry is expanding and evolving, including maturing markets such as Asia Pacific and rapidly emerging markets.” Technology fields such as AI. For example, the reason for building Hall 14 is to accommodate the rapid growth of Content Everywhere, a leading area of ​​over-the-top (OTT) and multi-platform distribution.

