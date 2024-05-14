China fosters unicorns through science and technology innovation





BEIJING: With the steady improvement of China's comprehensive strength in science, technology and innovation, a large number of unicorn enterprises have been cultivated in the country in recent years, providing continuous momentum for developing new high-quality production capabilities.

According to a report on China's unicorn enterprise development released at the just-concluded 2024 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing, there are 369 unicorn enterprises in China, valued at US$1 billion. It is a start-up company that exceeds

The number of unicorn companies in China accounts for more than a quarter of the total number of unicorn companies in the world. The country added 67 new unicorn companies in the past year, the report said.

It shows the vitality of China's economic development. However, the number of domestic unicorn companies is far from its potential, Tsinghua University economist Li Daokui said at the ZGC forum.

The three most important core competencies for the development of Chinese unicorn companies are innovation, high quality delivery, and the ability to continuously innovate, says a Chinese unicorn company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial intelligence. said Lai Lipen, co-founder of XtalPi. Robotics.

Carbios is a French unicorn company focused on developing and industrializing biological technologies that reinvent the life cycle of plastics and fibers.

“In a market like China, innovations like Calbios and disruptive innovations are always welcome,” Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of both companies, said at the forum.

China is making a big push into clean, green technology and biotechnology.

Ladent said there is a huge opportunity to build partnerships and ensure success in China, as China has a huge plastics and textiles industry.

By region, China's 369 unicorn companies are located in 47 cities across the country, with more than 60% concentrated in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou in Guangdong province, and Hangzhou in Zhejiang province.

According to the report, Beijing has 114 such companies, ranking first in the country.

According to Zhang Yulei, vice director of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission, Beijing has cultivated more than 40 listed unicorn companies, including Xiaomi, JDCOM, and Meituan, with a market capitalization of approximately 3 trillion yuan.

In the fields of autonomous driving, new energy storage, and robotics, companies such as Mech-Mind, a Chinese unicorn focused on industrial 3D cameras and AI-powered software for intelligent robotics, are aggressively expanding their R&D layout and business. ing. The world, Zhang said.

I am especially grateful for the fertile land in Beijing. Without Beijing, Xiaomi could not have achieved these achievements and could not have been born, Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun said at the forum's opening ceremony. .Xinhua News Agency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2024/05/14/china-nurtures-unicorns-with-sci-tech-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos