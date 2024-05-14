Google and Harvard University map tiny parts of the human brain with extreme precision





Scientists have published the most detailed map of one cubic millimeter of the human brain. The mapped part of the brain, smaller than a grain of rice, contains more than 57,000 cells, 230 millimeters of blood vessels, and 150 million synapses.

The project, a collaboration between Harvard University and Google, aims to accelerate connectomics, the study of how neurons are connected on a larger scale.

Our brain is like a jungle.

Branches of neurons cross regions and form networks that process perception, memory, and even consciousness. Blood vessels wrap tightly around these branches, supplying them with nutrients and energy. Other types of brain cells form intricate connections with neurons that support the brain's immune function and fine-tune neural network connections.

In biology, structure determines function. Like tracing the wires of a computer, mapping the brain's components and their connections improves our understanding of how the brain works and when and why things go wrong. Brain maps that chart the jungle inside our heads could help tackle the most complex neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, and decipher the origins of emotions, thoughts and behaviors.

Using Google Research's machine learning tools, the Harvard team tracked neurons, blood vessels, and other brain cells at the nanoscale level. The images revealed previously unknown peculiarities of the human brain, including mysterious tangles in neuronal wiring and neurons connecting to other cells through multiple contacts. Altogether, this dataset incorporates a massive 1.4 petabytes of information, the equivalent of 1,000 high-end laptops' worth of storage, that you can freely explore.

That's a bit humbling, Google neuroscientist and study author Dr. Viren Jain told Nature. How do we deal with all this complexity? The database was first published as a preprint paper in 2021 and has already garnered a lot of enthusiasm in the scientific community.

Dr. Michael Hollich, a computational neuroscientist at the Allen Institute for Brain Science who was not involved in the project, told MIT Technology Review that this is probably the most computer-intensive study in all of neuroscience. Ta.

Why is it so complicated?

Many types of brain maps exist. There are also graphs of gene expression in brain cells. Others map different cell types throughout the brain. But the goal is the same. They aim to help scientists understand how the brain works in health and disease.

The connectome details the highways between brain regions that communicate with each other. These connections, called synapses, number hundreds of trillions in the human brain, as many as there are stars in the universe.

Decades ago, the first whole-brain wiring map detailed all 302 neurons of the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans. Because its genetics are widely known, this lowly insect has yielded insights such as how the brain and body communicate to extend healthy lifespans. The scientists then charted the fruit fly's connectome and discovered the basis of spatial navigation.

More recently, the MouseLight project and MICrONS have decoded a small section of the outermost region of the mouse brain, called the cortex. Such research is expected to help provide neuro-inspired AI algorithms with lower power requirements and higher efficiency.

But rats are not humans. In a new study, scientists mapped cubic millimeters of human brain tissue from temporal cortical connections important for memory, emotion, and sensation. Although only one millionth the size of a human brain, the effort reconstructed his 3D connections at nanoscale resolution.

slice it up

Sourcing is a challenge when mapping the human brain. Brain tissue rapidly deteriorates after trauma or death, changing its wiring and chemistry. Brain organoids, “mini-brains grown in a test tube,” have some resemblance to the structure of the brain, but cannot replicate the real thing.

Here, the researchers collected a small amount of brain tissue from a 45-year-old woman with epilepsy during surgery, which is a last resort for people who suffer from severe seizures and do not respond to medication.

The Harvard team, led by connectome expert Dr. Jeff Lichtman, carefully sliced ​​the sample into 5,019 cross-sections using a deli meat slicer-like machine equipped with a diamond knife. Each was approximately 30 nanometers thick, a fraction of the width of a human hair. They imaged the slices with an electron microscope, capturing nanoscale details of the cells, including the factories inside the cells that generate energy, remove waste products, and transport molecules.

Stitching these 2D images together into a 3D reconstruction is a complete headache. Ten years ago, scientists had to do it by hand. Google's Jain team has developed an AI that automates this task. The AI ​​was able to track fragments of entire components, say parts (bodies or branches) of neurons, and stitch them back together across the image.

In total, the team stitched together thousands of neurons and over a billion synaptic connections. Other brain components include myelin, the protective molecular sheath that covers blood vessels and neurons. Similar to electrical insulation, deterioration of myelin causes multiple brain disorders.

I remember this moment. Jain told Nature that she walked into the map and looked at her one individual synapse from this woman's brain, then zoomed out to millions of other pixels. It felt kind of spiritual.

a whole new world

Even a cursory look at the data provided surprising insights into the brain's complex neural wiring.

Cortical neurons have a forest-like structure for input and a single cable that carries the output signal. These, called axons, are dotted with thousands of synapses that connect them to other cells.

Normally, a synapse captures only one location on a neighboring neuron. However, in the new map we found rare and strange groups that connect up to 50 points. We have always had the theory that there are, so to speak, super connections between certain cells. But we never had the determination to prove it, Dr. Tim Mosca, who was not involved in the study, told Popular Science. These can be extremely powerful connections that allow neural communications to go into autopilot mode, such as when riding a bike or navigating familiar territory.

The even stranger structure contained a whorl of axons that wrapped around themselves like a tangled pair of headphones. The main purpose of axons is to reach out and connect to other neurons, but why do some neurons collapse? Do they serve some purpose, or are they connected to other neurons? Is it just a problem with the wiring? That's a mystery. In another strange observation, pairs of neurons were found that perfectly mirrored each other. It is also unclear how this symmetry affects the brain.

Conclusion: We have only scratched the surface of our understanding of the brain's connections and inner workings. The new database is a breakthrough, but it's not perfect. These results are from one of her patients with epilepsy and are not representative of everyone. For example, some wiring changes may be due to faults. The research team plans follow-up studies to separate circuits associated with epilepsy from circuits common to people.

In the meantime, they have made their entire database public for anyone to explore. The team also works with a scientist to manually inspect the results, and during the reconstruction, he eliminates possible errors caused by the AI. So far, hundreds of cells have been calibrated and verified by humans, but that's only a fraction of her 50,000 neurons in the database.

The technique can also be used in other animal models such as zebrafish, which are often used in neuroscience research, and eventually the whole mouse brain.

Although this study tracked only a small part of the human brain, Atlas is an amazing way to peer inside the seemingly chaotic wiring and make sense of things. Further research using this resource could yield valuable insights into the mysteries of the human brain, the researchers wrote.

Image credit: Google Research and Lichtman Lab

