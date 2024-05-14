If Google and Apple don't catch up, they'll be at risk





OpenAI announced a new flagship chatbot called GPT-4o that has improved speed and quality and can operate in 50 different languages, according to Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati. The announcement comes ahead of an agreement between OpenAI and Apple (AAPL) to bring ChatGPT to iPhones, Bloomberg reported.

Patrick Moorhead, founder and CEO of Moor Insights & Strategy, joins Market Domination to provide insight into the announcement from OpenAI and the potential deal with Apple.

Moorhead explains why this announcement was important for OpenAI despite lagging evidence on the impact of AI adoption: “Technology adoption is always slower than we think. In Silicon Valley, it happens overnight. But the reality is that it typically reaches a level.” To do that, you need to showcase the latest and greatest. Let's show you what we're capable of doing. The purpose is to someday reach the valley of disillusionment, but it is to bind people. ”

video transcript

Open AI announces new flagship model.

They say smarter and faster.

First, please tell us your reaction to this news.

Patrick, what did you hear today?

How do you think that will impact the broader competitive environment we find ourselves in?

yes.

First of all, timing is everything.

Well, tomorrow is Google's big Google IO conference.

They are the kings of search.

They are the kings of advertising.

And this was clearly a time for Google Google advertisers to think.

Obviously, Apple's WW DC is coming up in a few weeks, and they want to uncover and define what the best, most experienced intelligent agents and assistants are, so they're going to influence them. give.

And this brings together voices.

It brings together images, videos, and text into a very interesting and humanizing mode of action.

So, uh, I'm still struggling with it, but I don't know if this changes the paradigm.

OK, so Chat GP T came out early and, as you know, there was an explosion of interest in late 22 last year.

These are all grand predictions about how to change the world.

You and I are still sitting here in person.

This didn't change my life at all.

I know several people who use it as a tool.

It's fine for American companies.

They've integrated it to some extent, but it's still unclear.

Where?

story continues

What is important?

Where is it?

This seemingly promised revolution?

Yes, technology adoption is always slower in Silicon Valley than we think, right?

When that happens overnight, the reality is that consumers and even businesses will suffer.

Well, after all these years, you have to show off the latest and greatest to get people excited.

It's like the beginning of an investment bubble, right?

Let's all get excited.

Show us the abilities that will someday reach the valley of disillusionment.

But it's about, um, tying people down.

Now, when it comes to the software and services available on a smartphone like the Jet Chat GP T 40, yes, it's much faster to use than building a new product like Rabbit. on your collar.

It unfortunately bombed early.

But I think this is a good testament to what we should expect from Google, Apple, and even Microsoft.

you?

But Patrick, how concerned do you think the big tech investors we're hearing should be about users starting to use open chat?

This is a risk as more and more G BTs rely less and less on big tech voice assistants.

I don't think it's a medium-term risk, but if Apple and Google don't step in there and connect the line with Open Air in the whole Apple case, or potentially in Apple's case, then there's a problem. may occur.

Because if you look at some of the biggest applications that have taken the world by storm, like Facebook, they were initially free.

Google Search was free with no ads, so I wasn't paying for it.

This is the same type of risk.

When the highlights and experiences come in, open A. You can monetize it in multiple ways by basically sending it to another chat bot through paying for the service through ads.

A profitable company is an airline meal service company.

That way you can make money.

And that's a potential risk for both Google and Apple, and for Apple.

There have also been reports that Apple is actually planning to partner with Open AI on some versions, including chat bots and the upcoming phone cycle.

Do you think that will happen?

Do you believe such a thing will happen?

And what is the impact?

Not only Apple but also Google.

In that case?

Yeah.

So I estimated the probability that the two would match to be about 5,050.

There may have been some leaks regarding the Mac OS desktop app announced today, but they've taken it to the next level.

But Apple needs help in certain areas. There are two types of I.

Device II is found on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Cloud-based services are also emerging.

I believe that if there is any agreement, it will be a cloud-based service. I think it's probably going to be the type of deal where Google would pay Apple $20 billion to $30 billion today to, uh, introduce Google search as the default search on the iPhone.

Perhaps this is a deal like this, or maybe.

This is more of a quid pro quo than a payment.

Apple needs to be very good at Device AI. Or literally, uh, that's going to be a problem for Apple.

It's all on your device.

It's not about the cloud.

Apple's most advanced features on the cloud are backup and media and video streaming, but they're not all that complex.

And if you think back to things like Mobile Me, we were an absolute disaster.

I believe Siri will be relaunched in WW DC.

Well, it could incorporate generative AI with the help of Open AI.

Again, we're not just looking at one model. You probably have to deal with 40 models between what's on the device and what's in the cloud to perform different types of processing.

