



Will generative AI mean the end of internet search and SEO as we know it?

As more people access information through tools like ChatGPT, generative AI has the potential to change the nature of internet search forever. Could internet search (as we know it today) disappear completely? And what does generative AI mean for the roughly $68 billion per year search engine optimization (SEO) industry? Does that mean? Read on to find out.

Generative AI takes the frustration out of searching for information

Let's be honest: The average internet search experience is difficult to use at best. Let's say you're searching for something like, “What are the top attractions in Savannah, Georgia?” You'll likely see thousands of search results. Next, you need to sift through the top results and avoid all the cookie notices that pop up on each website. And you may have to scroll through paragraphs of SEO content to get the quick answer you were looking for.

Compare this to asking a tool like ChatGPT. What are the top attractions in Savannah, Georgia? Just type or ask your question and get answers instantly. AI trolls the internet so you don't have to. Generally speaking, this is a much easier and less stressful experience for users. (Of course, whether the information you receive from a generative AI tool is 100% accurate is another matter, but the same is true for internet searches.)

Additionally, OpenAI is rumored to be launching its own AI-powered search product, which will further help it compete with search giant Google.

This clearly has the potential to fundamentally change, and even threaten, internet search as we know it. It's no surprise, then, that internet search companies are rapidly integrating generative AI into their search services. Microsoft Bing was the first to integrate ChatGPT. Google also released a new search experience called SGE (Search Generative Experience). It is designed to help users more easily navigate information online. For example, SGE users can see definitions by hovering over a particular word or accessing a list of key points from a long web page.

In other words, internet search companies are looking to enhance the capabilities of their generative AI to provide a cleaner, less stressful search experience. But are these efforts enough, or can tools like ChatGPT gain a competitive advantage? It's too early to say for sure, but one thing is certain: Generative AI will definitely change the way we search for information.

Is the SEO industry under threat?

Quite possible. Traditional SEO strategies may become obsolete due to generative AI. SEO strategies provide a way for organizations to persuade search engines to favor their website and display it as high as possible in search results. Displaying banners and placing paid ads is another strategy for ensuring your website stands out in search results. But all his time-consuming SEO efforts and paid placements become meaningless as users increasingly bypass search engines and get their information from tools like ChatGPT.

Companies like Microsoft and Google know this, and in order to retain users, they generate more revenue in their search functionality, even though they know it could impact future revenue from paid listings and banner displays. That's why we're working hard to add more AI tools. Considering that his 58% of Google's 2022 revenue comes from Google Ads, you can get a good idea of ​​how much a company like Google could lose. This means that search providers like Google and Microsoft will likely monetize the AI ​​answers they generate in the future, just as they previously monetized standard search results. Masu.

That means the big players will be fine. These tech giants will find new revenue streams as they find ways to innovate and monetize using generative AI. But for small businesses offering SEO services, generative AI can pose a fundamental threat to their business models.

Essentials for every business

SEO is just one example of how companies can be impacted (positively and negatively) by generative AI. I believe that this innovative technology will eventually impact or enhance nearly every business in the world. This is why I advise all business leaders to thoroughly consider their business strategy. Investigate the potential impact of generative AI on your business operations, products and services, and even the underlying business model and update your business strategy accordingly.

