OpenAI's new GPT-4o is now available in Azure Playground — Visual Studio Magazine

OpenAI's new GPT-4o now available in Azure Playground

OpenAI's new GPT-4o, the company's latest and greatest large-scale language model (LLM), is immediately available to Azure developers, Microsoft announced today.

OpenAI, which helped spark the generative AI boom, today announced a new model (the “o” stands for omni) that it calls “a step toward more natural human-computer interaction, including the ability to It accepts any combination as input.” , add images, and generate any combination of text, audio, and image output. ”

Deployment of the new tools will begin immediately, and OpenAI says “features will be rolled out iteratively (red team access expanded starting today).”

Starting today, we're also previewing hot new technologies on the Azure cloud. Microsoft wasted no time in announcing this. His $13 billion investment in OpenAI likely gave him a head start over other cloud giants.

“Azure OpenAI Service customers can explore the extensive capabilities of GPT-4o through the preview playground in Azure OpenAI Studio starting today in two US regions. It provides a glimpse into the model's potential and paves the way for further features such as audio and video.

[Click on image for larger view.] Early Access Playground with GPT-4o (Source: Microsoft).

Here are the possibilities opened by new technologies listed by Microsoft:

Enhanced customer service: GPT-4o enables more dynamic and comprehensive customer support interactions by integrating diverse data inputs. Advanced analytics: Leverage GPT-4o's ability to process and analyze different types of data to enhance decision-making and uncover deeper insights. Content innovation: Use GPT-4o's generation capabilities to create engaging and diverse content formats that meet a wide range of consumer preferences.

Learn how to use the Early Access Playground.

You can read more about the new GPT-4o model in the article “OpenAI Releases New Iteration of GPT-4: 'GPT 4o'” by John K. Waters in our sister publication PureAI.

About the author

David Ramel is an editor and writer at Converge360.

