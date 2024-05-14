Steve Jobs would have fired everyone involved in Apple's terrible iPad ad.





We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry, but the company has acknowledged its rights and removed the ad from circulation. Crash won't appear in the pre-booked TV slot, but the damage has been done.

Apple has shamelessly employed artistic genius to build its luxury brand in the past. It tries to convince us that all cool, creative people use Apple products, and only boring everyday people use their rivals' products. In other words, poor people and people without sense. Don't be like them!

Today, Ratner Moments are taught in business classes as an executive disaster lesson on what not to say.

The chief executive joked that the jewelery he sold was so cheap that it would last longer than a Marks & Spencer prawn sandwich.

Today, each customer invests thousands of pounds into Apple's product ecosystem, so they can't just abandon the company overnight. But it's worse than doing Ratner because it dramatizes how Big Tech views us and what we value.

We shy away from such images because we know that there is no need to destroy something beautiful in order to create something interesting and new.

It's a proposition that the city planners who ruined our beautiful Victorian heritage insisted we have to accept in the 1960s, and that Russell T. Davies and Disney continue to take the ax to Doctor Who today. It is something that is maintained while confronting it.

But that's incorrect. Old things can take on new forms and find new uses. As a builder, you can't subtract, but you can add. Our anxiety is further heightened by the impending arrival of so-called artificial intelligence and the deluge of pasted derivative and low-quality content.

It's all derivative, it feels much less human, and it makes the world more dull. It comes at a great cost to the human creator.

How could Apple have so misjudged its audience? Steve Jobs was no doubt appalled and everyone involved, including Tim Cook, the man behind Paperclip who took Jobs' seat. I would have fired him. Perhaps Apple is lost without its late co-founder, but only now do we realize how badly lost it is.

