Pixel 8a review Google's budget champion gets even better





Pixel 8a and its fast 120Hz display.

The back is micro-textured plastic and is very blue.

The aluminum camera bar houses the same camera as last year.

The camera bar protrudes just barely from the back.

There is a USB-C port on the bottom.

On this side are the usual power button and volume button.

Compared to the Pixel 7a (right), the corners are rounded and the colors are brighter.

Home Screen.

Specs summary: Pixel 8a Screen 6.1 inches, 120 Hz, 24001080 OLED OS Android 14 CPU Google Tensor G3

1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-X3 core 4 x 2.45 GHz Cortex-A715 cores 4 x 2.15 GHz Cortex-A510 cores

GPU ARM Mali-G715 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, UFS 3.1 Battery 4492 mAh Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC Port USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 (with 18 W USB-PD 3.0 charging) Camera 64MP main camera; 13 MP ultrawide, 13 MP front camera Size 152.172.78.9 mm Weight 188 g Starting price $499.99 Other benefits IP67 dust and water resistance, eSIM, in-screen fingerprint reader, 5W wireless charging

Somehow, Google's midrange phones keep getting better. The Pixel 8a has many improvements over the Pixel 7a, with a better display, longer support cycle, and the usual annual CPU upgrades, all at the same price as last year at $499. Who can complain? The Pixel A series is already one of the best value smartphones around, and now it's almost indistinguishable from flagship-class devices.

The 6.1-inch 24001080 display has been upgraded from 90Hz to 120Hz over the years, giving you essentially the same experience you'd get on a “flagship” Pixel. The SoC is the Google Tensor G3, the same processor found in the Pixel 9. It's a 4nm chip with one Arm Cortex X3, four Cortex A715 cores, four Cortex A510 cores, and a Mali G715 GPU.

Until now, the 120Hz display was the main feature that A-series owners were missing out on compared to the more expensive Pixel. So adding this display is a huge deal. Comparing the “midrange” Pixel 8a and the “flagship” 6.2-inch Pixel 8 can be hair-raising. This flagship model has an additional 0.1-inch display, 2% more battery, and Wi-Fi 6E instead of Wi-Fi 7. Although the cameras are technically new, they all run the same image stacking software, so the images are very similar. . Are those things worth another $200? No they aren't.

It looks like the Pixel 9 will end up being a third model, a smaller “Pro” model with three cameras, perhaps trying to put some distance between the flagship Pixel and the A series. The company plans to continue shipping the base Pixel 9, likely to be succeeded by the Pixel 9a, but paring down that model could result in a more cohesive lineup.

The bezels are a little larger than what you typically see on flagship models, but that's okay.

Another big upgrade is 7 years of update support. Like the Pixel 8, it now offers monthly security updates and major Android OS updates for seven years, the industry's longest commitment. No one knows if a phone like this will actually be able to run what will likely be “Android 21” in 2031. His previous Pixel models often felt like they were retired prematurely due to the short update period of his three years.

If you plan this far into the future, you'll likely need to choose one situation or another as your hardware ages. Will software limitations cause a phone to die prematurely, or will a final software update give it a life cycle that is several years longer? Is the hardware too slow for it to run poorly? Even if running Android 21 was a challenge for this little midranger, this phone will at least die naturally due to real hardware limitations. will be allowed. Google does not create e-waste due to artificial software timelines. Cell phones will actually become e-waste and users will be able to squeeze as much life out of their phones as possible. That's good!

After seven years, don't be surprised if the Pixel 8a misses out on some of Google's future AI features. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM, but Google has already said that's not enough for some of the AI ​​features it wants to implement in the future. The company says things like smart response systems powered by generative AI require models to remain in memory 24/7, which reduces the memory available for the OS, It is said that the phone will need more memory. One of the leaked Pixel 9 models had 16GB of RAM, which is impressive.

I think of my phone as a piece of hardware for running apps, and I want the OS to be simple, clean, and unobtrusive. I don't need Google's generative AI features, so I don't see this as a huge loss at all. We hope to be able to turn off AI features in future builds of Android. If Google actually wants to support these his 8GB RAM devices for 7 years, they should do so.

