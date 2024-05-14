Get the cheapest access to the best AI tricks on your Google phone





Holding down the power button or saying “Hey Google” will summon either Google Assistant or Gemini, a generative chatbot that the company calls an AI assistant. The former is still the best choice if you want simple answers or use your voice to control your smart home devices, but the latter uses a much more natural language than the standard Google Assistant can provide. Can handle requests that require understanding. However, like any generative chatbot, problems often arise.

For example, if you ask a question about data from a Google app or service (such as “Did you get an email from Steve today?”), we can look it up, summarize it, and discuss it. However, there is a possibility that you may completely miss an email for no apparent reason, and even if you point out the mistake, the content will be meaningless. You can also ask them to summarize the web pages you're viewing, help you draft a message or document, or create a weekly meal list and export it to a document. The technology isn't exactly sophisticated, but it can glean enough context from what you happen to be doing on your phone that it feels like a meaningful new way to gather information.

Other AI-powered features in 8a include Circle to Search. This is an easy way to send what you see on your phone to Google Lens for analysis, even if you don't know the name. There's also a suite of phone-related features that let you screen for scammer calls, listen to music on hold, and alert you when a human picks up. It also filters out background noise on both sides of the conversation and allows you to answer calls and ask questions, with the answers displayed as text, helping you avoid annoying unsolicited phone calls.

Many of the most impressive AI features are related to photography, and they work just as well on the Pixel 8a as they did on the 8. New photos you take with your Pixel will be processed to automatically correct blurry faces and improve skin tone accuracy. Digital zoom and low-light photography give you the cleanest, most natural results of any phone.

After the fact, you can select any photo from your library (even a very old one) and tweak it with AI. Magic Eraser allows you to remove any element in your photo by tapping or circling it. Best Take also lets you mix and match facial expressions when you take multiple shots of the same group of people, so no one closes their eyes. The Magic Editor is similar to an eraser, except that once you select an element, you can freely move and resize it, or change the sky or lighting. All of these tools rely on AI that can blend elements and create replacement backgrounds in a natural-looking way, but that's not 100% possible. However, small edits usually work well, and Photoshop-like edits can be made in seconds. Video doesn't yet have its own version of his Magic Editor, but it does have a powerful audio eraser that removes unwanted sounds.

Few hardware compromises

Software aside, the Pixel 8a is a solid smartphone that outperforms the competition in its price category.

Visually, it doesn't deviate at all from recent Pixel style. It has a soft and friendly design with a rounded metal frame and flat front glass. The back is a matte textured plastic with a raised metal camera bar on top. I like this detail on his Google smartphone because it means the device rests firmly on a flat surface, such as a desk, rather than wobbling around on the camera bump. The lack of glass back is one of the few visual clues, along with the slightly thicker screen bezels, that this isn't a $1200+ phone.

Pixel 8a has the same streamlined software as all of Google's smartphones. Credit: Tim Biggs

The screen is very similar to the Pixel 8's. The crisp (Full HD+) and bright (up to 2000 nits peak) OLED is covered in Gorilla Glass for smooth animations with HDR support and 120Hz refresh. This isn't the fancy LTPO display you'll find on most expensive devices. The device can move between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the content. Although this display is only locked to his 60Hz or 120Hz, swipes on the device still feel and look great. .

Inside, it's powered by Google's Tensor G3 processor, also the same as the Pixel 8. In benchmark tests, this chip outperforms this year's or last year's most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon, but it still runs the ring around the processor used. Compatible with many sub-$1000 phones. 8a has no problem playing new games at high graphics settings. Tensors also have the special advantage of being tailored for the types of AI tasks detailed above. The phone supports wired and wireless charging at decent speeds, but nothing category-leading.

The dual-camera setup is a slight downgrade from the Pixel 8 hardware-wise. There's no laser autofocus, and the sensor and aperture are narrower. But in reality there is no noticeable difference and the 8a takes better photos. Despite the lack of a telephoto lens, I'd put the Pixel 8 and 8a up there with Apple's iPhone 15 Pro as some of the best cell phone cameras available. In direct comparison, the Pixel tends to produce slightly more muted and more realistic colors and captures more detail. While the iPhone has a slight edge when it comes to macro photography (which the 8A is completely lacking in) as well as selfies and portrait mode, the Pixel still costs $1,000 less than the iPhone 15 Pro.

We've pointed out slight differences, but in most practical senses the Pixel 8a is just the Pixel 8, which was already an affordable smartphone after the $350 price cut. Despite having all the same software features, AI, processor, and superior camera, it's hard to argue with a premium Android device costing more than twice the price unless you want the absolute highest level of performance and a longer zoom lens. is.

