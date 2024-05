University appoints Tom Waverling as chief university strategy and innovation officer

TCU has announced that Thomas-Tom Waverling will become the university's first Principal University Strategy and Innovation Officer, effective July 2024.

As a member of the Chancellor's Cabinet, Mr. Weavering will work collaboratively with TCU leadership to advance the university's mission and vision. He will provide strategic and operational guidance as the university develops and executes its next strategic plan, with a focus on expanding TCU's culture of innovation and academic excellence.

President Daniel W. Poulin said Tom is a builder, innovator and team player, and we are excited to welcome him to TCU. As our community collaborates to envision the future and write the next chapter of TCU's story, Tom's strategic and entrepreneurial mindset combines with his strong background in higher education and expertise in innovation. Coupled with knowledge, it helps us achieve our highest goals.

The role of Chief University Strategy and Innovation Officer is a key new executive position at TCU appointed by the Chancellor to drive forward-thinking strategy, foster innovation and community engagement, and support the rapidly evolving educational environment. Its mission is to ensure TCU's competitiveness in the

TCU's new position comes from the strategies of a growing number of major national universities, Poulin said. If we are to continue to attract and retain the brightest students, faculty and staff, reach new heights in student achievement and success, and strengthen our academic profile, we must grow an innovation mindset. Tom will help you with that.

Wavering works with academic and administrative leaders to identify and develop strategic initiatives, partnerships, and technologies to strengthen the academic excellence, research capabilities, and social impact of universities in Fort Worth and beyond. We will continue to cooperate closely.

TCU is an outstanding educational institution with an incredible history of innovation, excellence, and developing leaders. I am honored to join the chancellor's leadership team and partner with TCU's outstanding faculty and staff to help him shape the future of TCU and our region, said Weavering. Higher education is changing, but TCU's mission, vision, and values ​​are eternal. With this at our core and our position in the vibrant, metropolitan Fort Worth community, we are poised to achieve our goals and more.

Mr. Weibling previously served as executive director of the Tom Love Innovation Hub and as a faculty member of entrepreneurship at the University of Oklahoma, the state's flagship research university. He has successfully infused his research and development background with a passion for education and innovation, building and leading Oklahoma's largest entrepreneurial support organization, diversifying and growing Oklahoma's innovation economy, and delivering over $400 million in economic impact. brought.

Prior to joining OU, he served as Vice President of Strategic Technology at Intelligent Automation Inc., where he supported organizational culture development strategies and led business development and technology transfer activities. Wavering holds bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering and a minor in creative writing from Virginia Tech.

