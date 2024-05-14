Google Cloud removes infrastructure for large customers – Blocks and Files





An Australian superannuation fund manager using Google Cloud for its infrastructure-as-a-service contract found itself without a disaster recovery (DR) option when its entire infrastructure subscription was deleted. I did.

UniSuper is owned by 37 universities and provides retirement benefits for staff. As of mid-2023, it will have over 615,000 members and A$124 billion ($82 billion) in funds under management. In June of the same year, the organization had migrated VMware-based hardware infrastructure from two of his data centers to Google Cloud using Google Cloud VMware Engine through IT service provider Kasna. At the time, Sam Cooper, head of architecture at UniSuper, was excited: “Google Cloud VMware Engine streamlines our migration to the cloud and makes it very easy. The key is efficiency to provide competitive rates to our members.”

On May 2 of this year, Google Cloud experienced a service interruption and data loss due to an internal failure. This situation lasted for several days, and service was restored on May 9th.

UniSuper and Google Cloud clarified in a May 7 statement: “The UniSuper service disruption was caused by a combination of rare issues at Google Cloud, resulting in an inadvertent misconfiguration during the provisioning of UniSuper’s private cloud and a previously unknown software This is an unprecedented event and steps are being taken to prevent this from happening again.”

“Google Cloud sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this incident and continues to work around the clock with UniSuper to fully remediate the situation, with the goal of gradually restoring service as soon as possible.” We would like to reiterate that this is an isolated incident and is not the result of any malicious activity or cyber-attack, and that no UniSuper data has been leaked to unauthorized parties.”

As part of its private cloud agreement, UniSuper replicated its services and data in two Google Cloud regions, but an internal error at Google exposed copies of both regions, effectively making this regional separation a virtual It was something. There was no external DR capability.

Google Cloud bosses have also been involved, with UniSuper stating on May 8th: Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the disruption was due to an inadvertent misconfiguration during the provisioning of UniSuper's private cloud services, and that ultimately he believed UniSuper's private cloud services would be removed. “Cloud Subscriptions Admitted to Have arisen from a Series of Events.'' ”

UniSuper's Google Cloud subscription was used to power and store data, including approximately 1,900 virtual machines, databases, and applications. Removing the subscription meant that all of this infrastructure provided by Google was gone. As a good practice example, at UniSuper, he replicated his services across two regions (Google Cloud regions) as protection against outages and losses. However, as the company said in a statement, “when deletions of UniSuper's private cloud subscriptions occurred, deletions occurred across both of these regions.”

A statement from UniSuper said: “UniSuper worked with additional service providers to have backups in place. These backups minimized data loss and greatly improved UniSuper and Google Cloud's ability to complete restores. ”

While this is part of good backup practice, it does not “avoid” “minimizing”. This means that some of the backup data was lost because UniSuper did not follow his 3-2-1 rule of creating at least three versions of backups. It is also clear that UniSuper did not have any disaster recovery capabilities to recover from this Google Cloud failure.

Google says: “This is an isolated, unique event that has never occurred before with Google Cloud clients around the world. This should not have happened. Google Cloud has identified the event that caused this disruption. , we have taken steps to prevent this from happening again.

Peter Chun.

As of this writing, on May 13th, many UniSuper services have come back online. UniSuper CEO Peter Chun said in his statement: We will assess this incident to ensure we are in the best position to provide the service our members expect and deserve. ”

What would have happened if UniSuper were a mid-sized company with annual revenue of less than $5 million to $10 million, rather than the A$124 billion behemoth that stores its data in two Google Cloud regions? How long did it take after being contacted to investigate and discover a misconfiguration somewhere in its vast IT estate? Will Thomas Kuran, the head of Google Cloud, get involved?

Ironically, a Google Cloud Platform memo warns: That's why a solid DR plan is important. ” Well, that's true, but his UniSuper, a GCP customer, didn't have that. We have asked UniSuper for comment on this point.

The moral of this story is that a solid disaster recovery plan should include the possibility that your IaaS supplier will fail. Please note this if you are using GCP IaaS.

boots notes

Please see this post for information on service outage and response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blocksandfiles.com/2024/05/13/google-cloud-unisuper/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos