Mike Dean, Director of Information Technology, Institute for Integrated Innovation Research;

The Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R) is pleased to announce that Mike Dean, senior director of the project management office at Burlington Northern Santa Fe Logistics LLC, has joined as director of information technology.

“Information technology plays a central role in driving innovation and achieving research excellence,” said Ranu John, vice provost and founding executive director of I³R. “Furthermore, our research and partnerships require the highest levels of cybersecurity. Mike’s extensive experience in managing complex information networks and communications systems, and deploying rapid response teams, will strengthen our technical capabilities. You can now scale and operate with confidence within your required security parameters.”

Dean joins I³R with extensive experience in information technology across various types of organizations. Burlington Northern He spent the past six years managing a variety of projects at Santa Fe Logistics, including implementing a new project management information system to manage project details, budgets, and performance metrics.

“Mike's years of experience in the IT field will be a benefit to the University of Arkansas,” said Ian Czarnezki, chief information officer for research and academic technology. I am confident that he will lead the university towards unparalleled progress.” In technology infrastructure. ”

Prior to joining Burlington Northern, Dean spent more than 23 years at Walmart Stores, Inc. In his last role at Fortune 1, he served as program manager in the finance and human resources area, driving and overseeing the learning area program, and in 12 years he impacted over 1 million employees. I gave it. Countries. His multi-million dollar savings effort also included upgrading a network of thousands of stores.

“I am honored to join a team dedicated to life-changing research that impacts society and drives economic development,” said Dean. “We are committed to further enabling innovative technology-enabled research initiatives to support our mission.”

The Dean's immediate priority is to ensure that the IT systems for the institute's new advanced research center are ready for the facility's opening in late 2024. This includes the development of technological infrastructure for the building's laboratory and advanced equipment such as the whole body calorimeter and the innovative Siemens 3T MRI. Siemens 3T MRI is super powerful and extraordinary, it is one of the most powerful MRI's in history and provides deeper insight into the condition of the body. human body. “We are confident that the institute's advanced technological capabilities will attract new industry and start-up partners,” he added.

Mike earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University. He was a United States Marine and Gulf War veteran and received several meritorious service awards and letters of appreciation for his service.

About the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R): Established with an innovative gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, the University of Arkansas Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research advances research through integrated research across academia, industry, government, and organizations. , pioneering solutions to wicked problems. The nonprofit sector generates and deploys innovation at scale to positively impact society. For more information, visit i3r.uark.edu.

