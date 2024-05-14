Google I/O conference 'solidifies' position as AI winner





Google campus in Mountain View, California. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post (Getty Images)

Skeptics believed that generative artificial intelligence was a major threat to Google, a tech giant that makes most of its revenue from its popular search engine.

But those who thought chatbots like OpenAIs ChatGPT would wipe Google off the map have so far been proven wrong. The company received support for its new and improved model for its chatbot Gemini from major enterprise customers, including Goldman Sachs, at the Google Next conference in Las Vegas in April. Google's first-quarter earnings then beat Wall Street expectations two weeks later, thanks in part to new AI tools in Google Search.

Google is currently scheduled to announce further AI updates at Google I/O, a developer conference in Mountain View, California, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The conference will also be live-streamed on the website. These AI updates will solidify Google as an AI winner, Bank of America's Justin Post and Nitin Bansal said in a research note on Monday.

They said they believe this event further builds the case for Google (and the Android ecosystem) as a beneficiary of AI, and reiterated their buy rating on the stock. Possible AI announcements include updates to the Geminis image generator and new generation AI tools for Google search, Post and Bansal said. Google also announced updates to its Android 15 and Pixel Fold phones that are expected to shed more light on how it monetizes AI.

Google's announcement comes as competition among AI chatbot makers continues to intensify. OpenAI on Monday released a cheaper, faster version of ChatGPT with breakthrough visual and audio features. Fortunately for Google, OpenAI did not release its widely anticipated AI-powered search engine, which could have posed major challenges to its products.

Google's stock price is up 45% over the last year, to nearly $171. It is one of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks that have made big gains largely due to AI.

