Regulation vs. innovation is a false debate in the European tech industry

Europe's grip on Big Tech is increasing.

The city of Brussels this week expanded the list of companies it considers gatekeepers and is subject to strict rules under the Digital Markets Act, adding Booking.com to the list.

Critics point to this type of regulation to explain the continent's poor track record of nurturing start-ups and guiding them to global success. U.S. tech companies lobbied hard against increased regulation, and for good reason, and he doubted whether Apple, Google, and Metas were complying with the DMA's provisions. It was revealed that the investigation was underway in March.

For example, Amazon commissioned the consulting firm Oxela to prepare a document warning of the risks of the then-pending law.[ed] Less innovation overall. But these kinds of complaints seem increasingly disingenuous. A new paper by Anu Bradford of Columbia University School of Law adds to the debate.

The most important rulebook for successful innovation is probably not the regulatory rulebook. Flexible immigration policies bring in the best talent. Many American founders are from outside the United States. Punitive bankruptcy laws stifle entrepreneurship. The cost of failure is lower in the United States.

Capital markets are also fundamental. The geyser of venture capital in the US is not found in the same way in Europe. As companies enter late-stage D and E funding rounds, the share of total European VC funding in US VC funding is halved.

Still, that money knows no borders. Look at how much US capital flowed into Chinese tech before regulators cracked down. However, the size of the country plays an important role. Manufacturing incentives in the U.S. Chip Act have already released him $450 billion in private investment. Long before that, a healthy domestic defense budget had stimulated research and development in this field. It's no surprise that the United States, China, and Israel are thriving tech hotspots. Only recently has Europe expressed a desire to spend more of its defense budget on the region.

However, the biggest drawback is geography. Indeed, Google and its ilk operate all over the world. However, they had a large, homogeneous domestic market in which they could leverage their strengths. The EU is a group of 27 countries with 24 different languages ​​and even more cultures. The legal system and law books further complicate matters. For example, there is still no single market for online copyright.

Even this should not be an insurmountable obstacle. The same is true, to a lesser extent, of Southeast Asian companies such as GoTo and Sea, which span markets divided by language, culture, and national borders. Closer to home, consider the music streaming app Spotify. Europe's most famous technology company comes from one of the smallest member states.

