Leading venture capital firm secures $170 million from NATO Innovation Fund to boost deep tech in Europe





You're reading Entrepreneur Europe, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Written by Akriti Seth

OTB Ventures, a leading European venture capital firm with Polish roots, recently closed its second investment fund for 170 million.

The investment is supported by the NATO Innovation Fund (NIF) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), part of the InvestEU fund, as well as support from CEE entrepreneurs, Snowflake co-founder Marcin Zukowski and Snowflake family office Ondean, among others. We also receive support from prominent limited partners. Founder of the theory of relativity.

Founded in 2017, OTB Ventures specializes in deep technology investments across four key areas: space technology, artificial intelligence, fintech infrastructure, and cybersecurity. The company primarily focuses on late-stage seed, Series A, and B rounds, providing growth capital to promising startups. With offices in Warsaw and Amsterdam, OTB Ventures has emerged as the largest VC fund originating from Central and Eastern Europe, currently managing more than 323 million people.

The NATO Innovation Fund has committed $1 billion to investments in startups and funds focused on emerging technologies such as defense technology, AI, quantum computing, and biotechnology, and OTB Ventures aligns with that mission. admitted that it was. NATO representatives have emphasized the importance of the NIF in maintaining NATO's technological advantage amid evolving security threats, geopolitical risks, and energy crises.

OTB Ventures plans to allocate the majority of the new funding to Series A investments, with up to 10% in seed funding and more than 50% in follow-on investments. Since closing its first transaction in November 2022, the company has already made nine investments, including productivity and task mining platform KYP.ai, AI chip manufacturing company SEMRON, and space debris removal startup ClearSpace.

The company recently led a seed funding round for Kurs Orbital, an Italian space startup developing technology for space satellite services. This investment demonstrates his OTB Ventures' commitment to supporting the development of dual-use technologies for both civilian and defense applications.

Adam Niewiński, co-founder and managing partner of OTB Ventures, said: “Our new fund is an exciting opportunity to invest in Europe’s outstanding technology talent pool – a disruptive investment that leverages the greatest natural resource the continent has to offer. This gives us the power to further our mission of supporting deep tech startups.”

As Europe's deep tech ecosystem continues to grow, with nearly $15 billion invested in 2023 and showing resilience compared to other sectors, OTB Ventures is committed to driving technology advancements across the continent. We are in a good position to identify and support the most promising startups to promote.

With the support of the NATO Innovation Fund and a growing network of strategic partners, OTB Ventures is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of deep technology innovation in Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.entrepreneur.com/en-gb/science-technology/a-leading-vc-firm-has-secured-eur170-million-from-nato/473935 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos