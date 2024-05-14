Tech
Business Travel Awards Europe 2024 Finalist
Travel Partner of the Year Alternative Accommodation Provider
edynFrasers Hospitality Hybrid Register Synergy
Travel Partner of the Year Hotel Brand
Hilton IHG Hotels & Resorts Leonardo Hotel
Travel Partner of the Year Long Haul Airline
Delta Air Lines JetBlue Qatar Airways Virgin Atlantic Airways
Travel Partner of the Year European Short Haul Airline
easyjet ita airline
Travel Partner of the Year Rail Operator
Avanti West Coast Eurostar London North Eastern Railway (LNER)
Travel Partner of the Year Car Rental
Avis Budget Group Enterprise Mobility SIXT UK
Travel Partner of the Year Driver or Taxi Provider
Black Lane Chub Limos 4
Travel Partner of the Year Ground Transportation Platform
Headquarters Jyrney Trainline Partner Solutions (TPS), part of Trainline plc Uber for Business
Travel Partner of the Year Large TMC
American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) ATPI BCD Travel Corporate Travel Management (CTM)
Travel Partner of the Year Medium TMC
Clarity Gray Dose Travel Wings Global Travel
Travel Partner of the Year Small TMC
Access Bookings Ltd Intel Travel Planet
Travel Partner of the Year Meeting and Event Agency
Amex GBT Meetings & Events BCD Meetings & Events CWT Meetings & Events (CWT M&E)
Travel Partner of the Year Meeting and Event Venue
Convening IHG Hotels & Resorts Melia Hotels International
Technology innovation corporate booking platform
Corporate Travel Management (CTM) Goodwings Navan Silver Door Spot Nana Travel Park
Technology innovation meetings and events
HeadBox BusinessHTS (Hotel and Travel Solutions) Proske GmbH TROOP
Technology Innovation Traveler Experience
Global Rescue iCoupon SkyTeam United Airlines
Technology Innovation Accommodation
Silver Door The Altvita Platform The Square Serviced Apartment
Innovation data and reports
Advito Blue dot Travelogix TripStax Uber for Business
Achievements in diversity, equity and inclusion
BCD Travel Delta Airlines Virgin Atlantic Airlines
Account Management Team of the Year
ATPI Clarity FCM Gray Dose Travel
Travel Buyer of the Year
Dennis Bonner, AstraZeneca Celine Dilibery, British American Tobacco Sarah Jayne Hawley, John Lewis Partnership Yong-yi Choo, Shell
Travel Team of the Year
Cisco Systems Danaher Wood PLC and Amex GBT Travel Team
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businesstravelnewseurope.com/Business-Travel-Awards-Europe/2024/The-Finalists
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- From the mission field to faith and football Deseret News
- Business Travel Awards Europe 2024 Finalist
- USGS seismic hazard update: portfolio impacts
- Visiting BLUD Konawe Hospital, Indonesian President Joko Widodo appreciates regional leaders' courage in seeking alternative financing for Konawe hospital construction
- IMPACTThought of the week: The what ifs of life | Entertainment
- ICYMI: McMorris Rodgers and Pallone announce bipartisan bill to repeal Section 230
- Putin to visit Beijing at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping
- BCCI invites applications for the role of Head Coach of the Indian Men's Team
- David Lubliner joins Untitled Entertainment as manager
- Leading venture capital firm secures $170 million from NATO Innovation Fund to boost deep tech in Europe
- The Ecumenical Patriarch attended the official Erdoan-Mitsotakis dinner – He left today for Lisbon
- Five-day Rhody festival begins Wednesday