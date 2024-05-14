Business Travel Awards Europe 2024 Finalist





Travel Partner of the Year Alternative Accommodation Provider

edynFrasers Hospitality Hybrid Register Synergy

Travel Partner of the Year Hotel Brand

Hilton IHG Hotels & Resorts Leonardo Hotel

Travel Partner of the Year Long Haul Airline

Delta Air Lines JetBlue Qatar Airways Virgin Atlantic Airways

Travel Partner of the Year European Short Haul Airline

easyjet ita airline

Travel Partner of the Year Rail Operator

Avanti West Coast Eurostar London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

Travel Partner of the Year Car Rental

Avis Budget Group Enterprise Mobility SIXT UK

Travel Partner of the Year Driver or Taxi Provider

Black Lane Chub Limos 4

Travel Partner of the Year Ground Transportation Platform

Headquarters Jyrney Trainline Partner Solutions (TPS), part of Trainline plc Uber for Business

Travel Partner of the Year Large TMC

American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) ATPI BCD Travel Corporate Travel Management (CTM)

Travel Partner of the Year Medium TMC

Clarity Gray Dose Travel Wings Global Travel

Travel Partner of the Year Small TMC

Access Bookings Ltd Intel Travel Planet

Travel Partner of the Year Meeting and Event Agency

Amex GBT Meetings & Events BCD Meetings & Events CWT Meetings & Events (CWT M&E)

Travel Partner of the Year Meeting and Event Venue

Convening IHG Hotels & Resorts Melia Hotels International

Technology innovation corporate booking platform

Corporate Travel Management (CTM) Goodwings Navan Silver Door Spot Nana Travel Park

Technology innovation meetings and events

HeadBox BusinessHTS (Hotel and Travel Solutions) Proske GmbH TROOP

Technology Innovation Traveler Experience

Global Rescue iCoupon SkyTeam United Airlines

Technology Innovation Accommodation

Silver Door The Altvita Platform The Square Serviced Apartment

Innovation data and reports

Advito Blue dot Travelogix TripStax Uber for Business

Achievements in diversity, equity and inclusion

BCD Travel Delta Airlines Virgin Atlantic Airlines

Account Management Team of the Year

ATPI Clarity FCM Gray Dose Travel

Travel Buyer of the Year

Dennis Bonner, AstraZeneca Celine Dilibery, British American Tobacco Sarah Jayne Hawley, John Lewis Partnership Yong-yi Choo, Shell

Travel Team of the Year

Cisco Systems Danaher Wood PLC and Amex GBT Travel Team

