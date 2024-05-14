Check out Ferrari's new 12Cilindri supercar – the name says it all





You don't need to understand Italian to appreciate this car's incredible power

The V12 engine is not yet obsolete, and Ferrari, known for this kind of iconic engine, is back with a new supercar that claims to be, to use their words, a “minority.” Few people can afford it, sure, but fewer people can understand and appreciate the magnitude of such impressive naturally aspirated gasoline-derived power. This Ferrari is the all-new 12Cilindri. It's in the name.

In English, the name is a little awkward. It's a little awkward to say it in Italian. I've been working on Italian every day since university, but my lack of ability to sort out the R probably doesn't help. Either way, the 12Cilindri is all about the engine. Say what you will about the design, but it incorporates some notable specs.

under the hood

The 6.5-liter V12 under its long hood is the latest version of Ferrari's (RACE) iconic F140HD, which currently powers the Purosangue crossover. Redline is at an impressive 9,500 rpm and delivers approximately 819 horsepower. It is said that 80% of his 500 pound-feet of torque occurs at just 2,500 rpm. This means he can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and experience near-electric levels of instantaneous thrust.

Features

There's also a drop-top Spyder version for those who want to enjoy concerts that can be heard outdoors, but if you don't want to be seen by those behind the wheel, the coupe has a large glass roof that allows passengers to Visibility is guaranteed. The sky above. Passengers can also use their touchscreen directly on the dashboard. The interior is modern, but still very Ferrari. It uses a mix of recycled materials in some regions, and comes standard with Apple (AAPL) CarPlay and Android Auto, although it's not clear whether these apps are wireless. Of course, that's not the point. Ferrari has made great strides in tuning noise in the cabin, with strategically placed resonators to help the intake tract produce richer noise in all drive modes.

The transmission is derived from vehicles such as the SF90 Stradale, an 8-speed wet dual-clutch automatic with 5% shorter ratios in low gears and 12% more torque delivered to the wheels. The 12Cilindri is a front-engined, rear-wheel-drive beast that will delight the driver when he drives it as intended on the closed track. If you are a Ferrari owner reading this article, please never push your Ferrari to its limits on public roads. We all know very well how that usually ends.

price

If you're one of the “few” who don't need to know the price, sorry. I'm saying it anyway. There is no direct pricing in the U.S., but the manufacturer's suggested retail prices, converted to euros, are approximately $417,000 for the Coupe and $465,000 for the Spyder. Both variants are expected to be released in fall 2024 at the earliest.

