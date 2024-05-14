Continuing Training Transformation > Vandenberg Space Force Base > View Article





JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas (AFNS) —

The 2024 Third Annual Department of the Air Force Modeling and Simulation Summit was held May 7-9 at the Grand Hyatt River Walk in San Antonio, Texas.

The summit was hosted by Richard Tempalski, Department of the Air Force's chief modeling and simulation officer, and Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of the Air Education and Training Command.

The purpose of the M&S Summit is to bring together M&S experts from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force to learn about new M&S initiatives and technologies, network between service and industry experts, and learn more about how M&S To hear the views of technology leaders on how training can move from M&S to more training. Moving from the physical world to digital and transforming training.

“Answering the general, [David] “Following Allbin's call to all Airmen, we are implementing a training transformation across the learning ecosystem, from technical training to flight training to basic training,” Robinson said. “We are at a tipping point in the DAF and transformation is necessary. In an era of great power competition, deterring war through training is achieved by demonstrating enhanced readiness. The modeling and simulation community is a key element in maintaining competitiveness and will be essential to the Air Force's rapid and accelerated training capabilities in the face of conflict.”

This year's summit theme, “Training in a Digital World,” highlighted DAF's digital training, with 29 exhibitors showcasing the latest technology available. Approximately 900 attendees from across the country attended to hear from experts and learn more about the tools they can use to work on developing technologies that integrate multi-domain analysis, testing, training, and processing.

“The Airmen and Guardians we are currently developing will determine our future battles against our adversaries,” Robinson said. “Panel discussions and breakout sessions will provide unique perspectives, cutting-edge tools, and innovative tools to more effectively implement DAF training transformation for stakeholders, mission owners, and ultimately the warfighter.” We need to modernize and accelerate change to keep pace with both the demands and the fast-paced virtual learning world.”

Senior leaders led six panel discussions, and attendees learned more about senior leader perspectives, modernizing training, government-industry partnerships, innovations in healthcare modeling and simulation, challenges and ideas from an NCO perspective, and M&S enablers. I heard.

“DAF M&S companies have thousands of employees across 70 organizations and spend approximately $4 billion annually,” Tempalski said. “Simply put, the mission of the Chief Modeling and Simulation Office is to identify the enterprise's M&S requirements and the provision of advanced M&S capabilities. [including tools, data and services] to combatants. ”

Also in attendance were approximately 100 high school students from CAST STEM High School, a public high school affiliated with Randolph Field Independent School District and Southwest Independent School District. CAST School and Palo Alto College prepare students in the fields of engineering, advanced manufacturing, and global logistics. Students toured the exhibit hall and heard from Air Force members details about Air Force specialties and opportunities in the Air Force.

Senior leaders also took a closer look at the technology used and researched by members of JBSA Randolph's Detachment 24. Tour participants received hands-on demonstrations of the latest immersive training devices and previewed the immersive content being delivered today.

“We find that the modeling and simulation community continues to impress and mature,” said Lt. Col. Steve Briones, Det. The 24th Commander said. “Thanks to the industry's internal R&D investments, these solutions will see the light of day.”

Det. The 24 is subordinate to the 19th Air Force commander and is a military-civilian partnership built through industry, academia, and government. Det. 24 members are focused on advancing flight training innovation and rapid prototype development, exporting technology and training methods designed to modernize pilot training. Det. 24 also partners with the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Royal Air Force on innovation initiatives.

