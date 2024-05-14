Engineering students win No-Dig 2024





Louisiana Tech students know that when it comes to engineering, science, and technology, the best lessons are learned through perseverance, innovation, and most importantly, a little hard work. They showcased these qualities brilliantly at his 2024 No Dig Show in Providence, Rhode Island, and engineering doctoral students Tooley Chakma and Steven Gordon showcased his won 1st place and his 3rd place. Construction engineering technology senior Gabriel Lippe and engineering doctoral student Anna Katia Opel have won the prestigious Michael E. Argent Memorial Scholarship.

Chakma won first place for his research into cure-in-place pipe, a trenchless repair method for damaged pipelines, using a new frontal polymerization technique. This innovative method dramatically speeds up the activation of the resin within the pipe liner through a chemical reaction, significantly reducing curing time and energy usage.

Chakma said participating in the no-dig show was a great experience. It's really great for him to learn about what his fellow researchers are working on in the trenchless field and connect with industry experts.

Gordon won third place for his research into vitrified fly ash pipes, which turns recycled industrial waste into a durable, environmentally friendly material similar to traditional ceramic pipes, marking his third no-dig award in recent years. won an award.

He added that the No-Dig Show is a great conference for students and provides an essential opportunity to network with industry leaders and experts.

Dr. Shaurav Alam, associate professor of civil engineering and associate director of research at the Trenchless Technology Center, guided Chakma and Gordon's research efforts.

I am very proud of their innovative work, said Mr. Alam. This will revolutionize the field of trenchless technology.

Lipe and Opel were awarded the Michael E. Argent Memorial Scholarship for their extraordinary contributions and potential in trenchless technology. Lipe is president of the student chapter of the North American Trenchless Technology Association/Associate General Contractors and a member of Louisiana Tech's estimating team, which won its own regional competition. Opel, who specializes in civilian infrastructure vulnerability and resilience, recently strengthened his expertise during a study abroad research project in Australia.

Each year, the university's Trenchless Technology Center encourages students to participate in the No-Dig Show, providing valuable networking opportunities.

In addition to the award recipients, many of Louisiana Tech's TTC staff and students also engaged with trench technology experts who volunteered at the conference. Dr. John Matthews, Dr. John Craft, Dr. Sheikh Hussein, Quaid Wells, Sylvia Schultz, and students Schuyler Belt, Zaria Jones, Cameron LeBlanc, Reed Edwards, and Connor Sigler during their stay. Contributed to the promotion of the university.

Their involvement underscores our dedication to advancing this important field, said Matthews, director of the Trenchless Technology Center and professor of civil engineering, construction engineering technology, engineering and technology management. Ta.

To learn more about the Trenchless Technology Center and Louisiana Tech University's Doctor of Engineering and Construction Engineering Technology degree, visit the university's website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latech.edu/2024/05/13/tech-students-triumph-at-no-dig-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos