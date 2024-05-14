



In 2023, only 6 per cent of Canadian CVCs participated in transactions, compared to 40 per cent of US CVCs.

Canadian corporate venture capital (CVC) funds are: [their] According to a new report released Tuesday by Deloitte Ventures and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), their weight compared to their U.S. counterparts.

Jrme Nycz, executive vice president at BDC Capital, said that compared to countries such as the United States, Canadian companies have less VC activity and tend to direct their investments primarily to foreign companies.

But we can achieve significant results by fostering closer collaboration between technology startups and Canada's corporate sector.

The report found that of 214 publicly traded Canadian companies with annual revenues of more than $1 billion, only 6% directly participated in venture capital (VC) transactions in 2023. By comparison, in comparable US companies this figure rises to 40%.

Canadian CVCs also invest primarily overseas, the report found. In 2020, investments in Canadian CVC funds were split almost evenly by region, with 49% of activity in domestic markets and 51% in international markets. During the 2021 bull market, participation in domestic trades fell to 36%, while participation in foreign trades increased to 64%. In 2022, the domestic agreement participation rate and overseas agreement participation rate were 40% and 60%, respectively. Last year, the participation rate in domestic VC deals increased to 47%, while overseas deal activity stood at 53%.

This reflects the small size of the Canadian market and the need for Canadian companies to look globally to stay on the cutting edge of technology, the report said.

Deloitte and BDC argue that increasing CVC investment in startups is essential to growing the innovation economy, while Nycz argues that there is a lack of corporate investors in Canada.

According to the report, large companies benefit from access to new technologies, insights into new markets, access to potential future partners, financial returns on investments, and a safe space to take risks. It is said that there is Start-ups gain access to capital, commercial partnerships, introductions to potential customers, mentorship, strategic support from industry experts, and the credibility of connections with trusted brands. Meanwhile, the economy benefits from technology clusters that drive job growth and economic productivity and offer competitive prices for innovative solutions.

Overall, the number of CVC transactions was highest in 2021 and 2022, with Canadian CVC funds completing 136 and 141 transactions, respectively. Corporate funds completed 68 deals in 2023, more than the 54 completed in 2019. However, Canadian CVCs invested in 32 Canadian-based companies in 2023, compared to 38 in 2019.

The report identifies only 30 Canadian companies that have completed and reported at least one VC transaction since 2019. In the technology sector, these include BlackBerry, Constellation Software, Dapper Labs, Index Exchange, Maropost, Shopify, Thomson Reuters, WELL Health Technologies and more.

The majority of active CVC fund parent companies in Canada are in the financial services, media and telecommunications, or technology industries, while other industries such as energy, industrials, and manufacturing have little presence in the CVC space. For example, the energy sector accounted for 22% of Canadian companies with annual revenues of $1 billion or more, but only 2% participated in CVC transactions between 2019 and 2023.

Foreign CVC deals in 2023 fell to their lowest level in five years, with foreign companies participating in 12% of Canadian startup VC funding. It peaked at 18% in 2019, fell to 14% in 2021, and almost reached its peak of 17% in 2022.

From 2022 to 2023, the number of Canadian startup VC deals decreased by 13% from 760,660. Over the same period, his foreign CVC deals for Canadian startups decreased by 40%, from 128 to 77.

This suggests that foreign investors, who have traditionally accounted for the majority of CVC participation in Canadian VC transactions, are either scaling back their investment activity or looking to other markets, the report said. The book says:

