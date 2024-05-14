New award category added to Design and Innovation Challenge, awarding cash prizes to nearly 10 student teams





On April 26, more than 50 students participated in the Design and Innovation Challenge, the culminating event for Purdue Polytechnic Institute's academic minor of the same name. Held at the Wilmes Active Learning Center, students in the minor displayed products designed to solve problems with new technology.

The Design and Innovation Challenge serves as a reward for students' efforts and serves as a useful indicator of how viable their ideas are in business.

The Design and Innovation minor was recently expanded to include a new category of inventions that fall under “Patient Safety Technology.” This category is the result of a partnership with the Pittsburgh Regional Health Initiative (PRHI).

PRHI's stated goal is to partner with organizations that can use technology to improve medical devices used in both inpatient and outpatient care. The hope of these new technological interventions is to reduce “medical errors,” where treatments are too complex or error-prone, further compromising patient health through malfunctions or unwanted effects.

A total of $18,000 was distributed to the various winners of the challenge. This is an increase from his $15,000 last spring due to his PRHI contribution to the new award category. These financial incentives are intended as a type of seed capital, giving the winning team the opportunity to license their invention as a commercial product.

Patient Safety Technology Award (Sponsored by PRHI)

1st place ($2,500): Pillender

2nd place ($1,000): Scout

Evan Charles Kremer Reynon (Industrial Design) Ambika Chauhan (Industrial Design) Alan J. Yan (Industrial Design)

3rd place ($500) Nebu

Austin Perkins (Industrial Design) Lauren West (Industrial Design) TECH 12000

Titled “Design Thinking in Technology,” the course will equip students with the foundational skill set needed to conceptualize their own inventions. The course curriculum indicates that students must “demonstrate the ability to recognize opportunities and take initiative in developing solutions by applying human-centered design principles.”

1st Place ($5,000) and Crowd Favorite ($500): Fly Ash Irrigation

Jordon Lazarus (Technical University) Jacob Rocca (Technical University) Olivia Ladage (Technical University) Abe Farmer (Technical University) Easton Heiser (Technical University)

2nd place ($3,000): User-friendly terms and conditions

Madeline Stader (Technology of Technology) Katie O'Daniel (Graduate School) Zhezhou Zhang (Technology of Technology) Owen Wang (Technology of Technology)

tech 22000

TECH 22000, called “Designing Technology for People,” is a collaboration between the Purdue Institute of Technology and the Department of Anthropology in the College of Liberal Arts at Purdue University, “by exploring ethnographic studies of people-technology interactions.” , which brings together technological and anthropological perspectives to address this issue. This aims to help students practice “problem scoping skills to identify and define problems and begin to generate appropriate design solutions,” allowing them to reach the next step in advancing product design. can.

1st Place ($1,000): Neurodivergent

Pammie Lavery (Anthropology, Women's and Gender Studies) Elliot Martin (Computer and Information Technology) Glo Rudolph (Studio Arts and Technology) Jesse Stolberg (Computer Science)

2nd Place ($500): Art Enthusiast

Maria Chacon (Psychological Science) Madison Loyd (UX Design) TJ Murphy (Accounting) Jacob Milligan (Construction Management) Marina Perez (Organizational Leadership) Andrew Peterson (Industrial Design)

3rd place ($300): Gamer

Justin Ake (Organizational Leadership) Spencer Bean (Engineering – First Year) Kat Moore (Human Linguistics) Nick Roland (Mechanical Engineering)

4th place ($200): People who hate long lines

Jack Bolster, (Industrial Design) Azaria Dunston, (UX Design) Emma Miller (Organizational Leadership) Drew Klopfenstein (Industrial Design) Abigail Shook (Organizational Leadership) TECH 34000

This final course in the Design and Innovation minor is called “Prototyping Technology for People” and is a collaboration with the Daniels School of Business (course number MGMT 39100) that challenges students to create “iterative prototypes.” I'm asking you to. [of products providing] Innovative solution. ” Students attempt to solve an industry-related problem of their choice by creating a product that they prototype and test throughout the semester.

1st place ($3,000): Hero

Alexander Searles (Mechanical Engineering Technology) Adam Gillett (Drama)

Class Favorite ($500): Athlete Alert

Elizabeth Knea (Engineering Technology Teacher Education) Alekhya Ankaraju (Agricultural Communication) Drew Klopfenstein (Industrial Design)

About the Design & Innovation Minor

The Design and Innovation minor is 15 credits and is centered around three courses: TECH 12000 (Design Thinking in Technology), TECH 22000 (Designing Technology for People), and TECH 34000 (Prototyping Technology for People) It becomes. TECH 22000 is offered in the spring semester and is the next step for students pursuing a minor after TECH 12000. Find out more online.

Additional Information

