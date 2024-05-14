US Navy hires new innovation director: DC Power Moves





Power Move is a column that charts the movement of talent into and out of the region. Got a new hire, job, or promotion? Email us at [email protected].

Over the past few weeks, the DMV has welcomed a number of new employees. From local and federal government appointments to private companies, businesses across the region are expanding their leadership teams and bringing in new executives.

US Navy hires new director of innovation

NavalX has a new director. Capt. Joel Uzarski is from Michigan and was appointed to the position in April.

Launched in 2019, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Innovation Directorate focuses on developing and deploying new technologies within the service organizations. The branch also aims to bring in startups and small businesses to bring emerging and emerging technologies to the U.S. Navy.

Uzarski is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a surface warfare officer. Prior to this position, he worked at the Missile Defense Agency as a major program manager for Aegis BMD Weapon Systems, a high-tech sensor-equipped system built for missile defense.

NextNav names new CEO

The McLean-based 3D geolocation company has hired Sanyogita Shamsunder as COO. In his new role, Shamsdar will be responsible for overseeing NextNav's business development, strategy, software and operations.

Shamsdar has over 20 years of experience in technology and innovation. She has worked for large corporations and startups, most recently she worked for Google and her Verizon. She received her MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and her PhD in electrical engineering and mathematics from the University of Virginia.

NextNav develops geolocation technology that provides information in places where common GPS signals are unreliable. One of the company's customers is NASA, whose services support its drone program.

Shamsdar said in the announcement that NextNavs' commitment to mitigating national security risks, unlocking commercial opportunities, and supporting public safety with its solutions is driven by the company's desire to leverage technology to drive meaningful change. Said it perfectly matches my passion.

Climate change technology company expands leadership team

Hydrosat has appointed Idris Habashi as Director of Marketing, a new role for the company.

This climate technology company specializes in using thermal imagery to predict crop yields. Habashi will be tasked with developing Hydrosat's marketing strategy.

“The company's inspiring mission, commitment to solution excellence, and tremendous leadership talent position it formidably well into the future,” Habashi said. I'm honored to be part of a team dedicated to harnessing satellite technology to mitigate the effects of climate change and tackle some of our most pressing global challenges.

Habassi has over 10 years of experience in technology product strategy and management. Prior to joining Hydrosat, he worked at data analytics company Spire Global and aerospace company Safran.

The appointment comes as Hydrosat receives $22 million in new funding and a new contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

More power moves: Falls Church-based multicloud security company Caveonix has named Mark Bagley its new chief product officer. Public relations software company Quorum has appointed a new CFO. Matt Williams previously served as an investor and board observer. Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has hired a new acting director for the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, Clint Osborne. D.C.-based network security company Tidal Cyber ​​has announced the appointment of Jennifer Reggio as its new COO. Arlington-based software development company Interos has announced Ted Krantz as its new CEO. Additionally, Jennifer Bischegly will become the new Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. His V2X company, a prominent government contractor based in Tysons, has named Jeremy Wensinger its new president and CEO, the Washington Business Journal reported. Join the engagement conversation!

