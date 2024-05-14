5 innovations that will drive business demand for future networks





As a futurist, I have been working on new products and technologies for 25 years. I've always focused on the impact and opportunity they have for the business.

My role has evolved significantly since I first studied technology roadmaps and the future of technology during the dot-com boom of the 1990s. Today, in 2024, the important thing is not to demonstrate the potential of emerging technologies, but to explore their strategic implications for our business as a network provider.

The pace of change is always fast in the TMT field. However, since COVID-19, low levels of R&D and almost no product releases have led to huge pent-up demand, and now it feels like a dam has burst. The industry is full of innovations that have been in development for years. It can be viewed at exhibitions and business meetings. It feels intense.

As carriers, we must consider the network infrastructure required to support businesses using these emerging technologies. Businesses need to think of their networks as the backbone of their organizations. No matter what their business is, the impact of these technological changes is significant.

Here I introduce the five disruptive technologies I have identified in a new report, Ready for Impact?, co-authored with John Chester, Director of Virgin Media Business Wholesale, and Jurgen Hatheier, Chief Technology Officer of Ciena. Masu.

metaverse

The Metaverse is already transforming online gaming and will soon do the same for the way we live and work. And that will skyrocket global data consumption.

Within 10 years, users in Western Europe will demand an additional 1 trillion gigabytes of bandwidth per month, and companies like Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and Google are developing headsets, platforms, and We are driving the Metaverse ecosystem through our applications.

Therefore, as the metaverse grows and evolves, organizations considering its use must prepare for disruptive effects on their network architecture. Synchronous, low-latency traffic going both upstream and downstream is required to avoid glitches like lag and headspin. Ultimately, the success of the Metaverse depends on a high-speed fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network that streams experiences seamlessly and in real time.

Augmented reality

Built on the Metaverse, augmented reality or XR overlays the physical world with a digital twin.

Phase 1 seamlessly transitions the screen from your phone in your pocket to what's right in front of you. In Phase 2, you may no longer need your cell phone. Once technological milestones are reached, he'll put XR to good use through wearables that are lighter, have better optics and longer battery life.

This technology requires good connectivity leveraging edge and cloud providers. Placing servers closer to end users reduces data travel time, resulting in faster processing and lower latency.

For example, if you're streaming high-quality video, 4K video is good, but 8K is better. This requires an internet connection with a download speed of at least 50 Mbps per user. For augmented reality, it's twice that. And the XR is not a flat screen TV. When you turn your head, you are effectively looking at a different screen. Therefore, more data is needed to allow movement and prevent blur and motion sickness.

artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence will change the way we work and interact on networks and devices.

But all advanced AI applications are data-hungry. Over the next few years, the total amount of data created, captured, copied, and consumed around the world is expected to increase rapidly. In addition to this, the infrastructure required for AI to process these datasets will also increase almost exponentially.

A growing area of ​​AI is computer vision. This is the computer's ability to recognize and analyze videos in real time. At grab-and-go stores, shoppers simply fill their bags with items, and AI-powered computer vision cameras recognize every item and charge it to their account. This technology can also support license plate recognition in parking lots, facial recognition for security cameras in front of your home, and tracking livestock on farms.

The same principles apply regardless of industry or use case. This means that the longer you send data, the more latency you have and the longer it takes to get a response. This is also why AI tends to push more computing to the edge.

quantum technology

Quantum technology brings major changes to the way we calculate. Significantly increased processing power allows you to perform previously impossible tasks in seconds. Big things happen when computers get faster.

Its vast computing power brings practical benefits to energy, medicine, and healthcare. The more data a quantum computer works with, the more complex algorithms it can run.

However, its functionality relies on vast amounts of storage with security and data integrity. Again, this type of technology requires robust high-speed fiber connections. Poor connectivity creates data bottlenecks and delays that negate any potential benefits.

broken ledger technology

Distributed ledger technology (DLT) allows multiple users to access, validate, and update records in a shared database. This is the foundation on which blockchain is built. Public DLT allows everyone to see changes made to records and who made them. The result is responsible, safe, and accessible.

DLT has the power to unlock the full potential of the Internet of Things (IoT), where physical objects from kitchen appliances to cars use sensors and software to connect and exchange data.

Network planners must consider the significant increase in demand caused by DLT and related technologies. The architecture should emphasize timely information retrieval and transfer.

final thoughts

Now, more than ever, businesses need to be agile to leverage these emerging technologies to their benefit. These have the potential to revolutionize operations, streamline processes and open new avenues of growth.

But to harness that power, businesses must not only adapt, but actively develop future-ready, scalable, flexible networks. It's a great opportunity for those who have a decent network connection.

Read the full story Are you ready for impact? Report here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.libertyglobal.com/blog/5-tech-innovations-driving-business-demand-for-future-networks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos