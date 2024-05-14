I used Pixel 8a for 5 days.





Shortly after the Pixel 8a was announced, I looked through all the comments about the phone and noticed that most people were saying the same thing. The Pixel 8a looks good, but it costs $499 and all of Google's usual discounts apply. is known to offer it, you'll probably have to buy a Pixel 8 instead. While this is certainly a reasonable initial assessment, we still want to conduct our own tests and report everything we can about Google's latest smartphone.

We happen to have a Pixel 8a in-house, so testing of this new A-series smartphone is in full swing. It's been about 5 days since I got this device (Google's review department), but that's not enough time to fully evaluate it. So even if others put together reviews for today's embargo time, there will be no reviews from us today. Instead, pre-order sales are often what attract us, and we know you're looking for any scrap of information you can find, so after almost a week we'll give you a quick look at some key points. We have compiled a list of gender-neutral features. 8a.

Here are my 5 thoughts after using the Pixel 8a for 5 days.

Pixel 8a size: The Pixel 8a has the smallest screen in the Pixel 8 series, but it's not the smallest of the bunch. In fact, the Pixel 8a is slightly taller and wider than the Pixel 8, maintaining a frame that doesn't approach the excessive size of the Pixel 8 Pro. In other words, it's not smaller than the Pixel 8, it's almost the same as the Pixel 8.

That said, I like the way the Pixel 8a feels in my hand. For some reason, the Pixel 8 always had a sharpness to it that I didn't like. It's as if Google has successfully blended the glass and metal frame of the display with this 8a, making for a smoother transition. The huge camera hump that was on the 8 isn't here either, so the 8a is generally a smoother, less chunky phone than the 8.

However, although they are very similar, don't take this all the wrong way. When it comes to overall design, the 8a's bezels don't help if you're holding a Pixel 8 in your other hand. So there are some improvements and some downgrades as well.

Performance: The Pixel 8a is considered a budget Pixel smartphone, but it has similar specs to the Pixel 8. It has a built-in Tensor G3 chip, 8GB LPDDR5x RAM, and a choice of 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also features the latest Android, a 120Hz display, and both fingerprint and facial unlock options. Using the Pixel 8a is very similar to the Pixel 8.

During a few days of testing, temperatures in Portland were in the low 80s, so I was able to play Pokemon GO in the heat. I was able to test the camera while hiking. I took the device out into the field more often than usual (well, because it usually rains here). This means that you can increase the performance to some extent to see if it degrades due to heat or wind and rain.

So far, the Pixel 8a has been solid. This is still Google's weird Tensor chip, so it's not going to catch up to his Snapdragon chips that power Samsung's best phones. It often feels like an upper-midrange phone, which is probably what Google is aiming for. I did see performance and frame drops in these Pokémon GO sessions, but not in the other sessions. The keyboard is as clicky as I wanted it to be, the camera opens up to quickly snap the first shot, and it runs the usual suite of apps (Chrome, Threads, Instagram, YouTube, Google News, etc.) on the go. can. I was using a cellular connection and it never got frustrating or caused my device to completely overheat. However, the Pixel 8a is a solid performer, but perhaps not much better.

Display: The 6.1-inch OLED display that Google has put in the Pixel 8a looks great. Brightness levels match the regular Pixel 8 (2000 nits peak brightness), so it's plenty bright outdoors, and the 120Hz refresh rate makes all content and UI elements super smooth as you move through the OS. Masu.

Viewing angles are maintained and content continues to be visible from any view, but there is some color loss or slight discoloration as viewing angles become steeper. This is not a breach of contract or a genuine complaint. I'm just pointing out that this display isn't the best in this field. Still, it's pretty good, and the touch responsiveness compares favorably with other phones I've used recently, including Apple's best iPhone models. This phone's display easily rivals the more expensive Pixel 8.

Pixel 8a camera: The Pixel 8a's camera is a main 64MP lens next to a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, just like last year's Pixel 7a. It's the exact same camera system, so if you're hoping for a major improvement here, you might not find it. Sure, Tensor G3 helps process images faster, but the quality of the lens and sensor remains the same.

The camera, like most Google Pixel cameras, is very good. The main 64MP sensor is capable of capturing plenty of detail in all lighting conditions, but it performs especially well when shooting outdoors or in bright light. I also love portrait shots of beer and food, but that will be processed with my approval. Load your camera quickly and never miss a shot. Snap multiple shots in seconds if you want. All of his other Pixel controls, such as Night Sight mode, are also here. Nothing amazing here, but the camera has worked well so far.

We've started a sample album for the Pixel 8a camera on Google Photos (here). I'll be adding more photos over the next few days, so feel free to follow along if you'd like.

Pixel 8a battery life: To wrap up these initial thoughts, let's talk about battery life. how was it? pretty good. Google has equipped the Pixel 8a with a 4492mAh battery that maintains wireless charging and allows for wired charging at up to 18W. The charging experience isn't anything special, but the battery life is better than expected.

I can't necessarily say that I continue to use my Pixel 8a, but on my best day of use, I got 3.5 hours of scheduled screen time and went to bed at 11pm with 37% charge left. This is very good for my usage pattern and I've never had to worry about running out of juice on other days. Even yesterday, on Mother's Day, we went hiking, took dozens of photos, and used our phones all day, from breakfast to the canyon to lunch to the ride home, and I thought, “Maybe I should charge it before I go to bed.” I never thought about it. I just used the phone and it continued.

The charging situation has not improved, but if you plan to charge it overnight, it should be fine. If you need to top up during the day, it might happen, although it might not be as quick as a smartphone like the OnePlus 12. But that's been the case with Pixel phones for as long as I can remember, and probably nothing will ever change. It's almost here.

Should I pre-order the Pixel 8a? I like the Pixel 8a, especially this aloe/green color, but I find it hard to recommend paying full price for a Google product. Pixel devices are regularly discounted, so it would be foolish to get in early and pay whatever you want at list price. The Pixel 8a's price of $499 is probably fair, but if Google follows suit with the 7a's launch, there could be a discount soon. The Pixel 7a was discounted by $50 during its first month, followed by steady discounts throughout the summer, dropping by $125 during the holiday season. I leave it up to you how you spend your money, but be careful.

If you really want to pull the trigger, you can get a $100 gift card when you buy from Amazon or Best Buy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.droid-life.com/2024/05/13/ive-spent-5-days-with-the-pixel-8a/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos